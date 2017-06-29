Semi-Annual Roundup 2017

We’re halfway through 2017. Time for a roundup going into the July 4th weekend. Here are the posts published in the first half of the year, organized by author. We had 39 posts by 21 authors if I’m counting correctly (every post under guest is a distinct one-off author; contributors get a byline starting with their second post).
As you’ve probably guessed, we’ve made this a year of scaling, and are making a valiant attempt to hit a 2 posts/week tempo while also significantly expanding our network of writers. At 39 posts in 26 weeks, we are at roughly 1.5 posts/week.
- A Brief History of Existential Terror (2/28/2017)
- There are bots. Look around. (5/23/2017)
- Entrepreneurship is Metaphysical Labor (4/18/2017)
- The Strategy of No Strategy (2/23/2017)
- Arguing About How the World Should Burn (5/16/2017)
- Sanity on the Weird Timeline (3/14/2017)
- The Antiheroine Unveiled (1/19/2017)
- Games, Videogames, and the Dionysian Society (1/26/2017)
- “Another Green World” (3/9/2017)
- Rolling Your Own Culture and (Not) Finding Community (1/10/2017)
- Cannon Balls, Plate Tectonics, and Invisible Elephants (1/12/2017)
- How to Dress for the Game of Life (1/17/2017)
- One Sacred Trick for Moral Regeneration (2/9/2017)
- Unbuilding the Wall (2/16/2017)
- Caring and Reality (2/14/2017)
- Shift Register Code Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber (2/7/2017)
- Lies, Caffeinated Lies, and Operating Systems (1/24/2017)
- Zorba, Spock, or Voldemort? (4/11/2017)
- How I Hired Your Mother (6/15/2017)
- Cloud Viruses in the Invisible Republic (4/4/2017)
- A Priest, a Guru, and a Nerd-King Walk Into a Conference Room… (5/9/2017)
- Y Tribenator (5/30/2017)
- Prescientific Organizational Theory (2/21/2017)
- The Throughput of Learning (1/31/2017)
- Fluid Rigor (5/4/2017)
- Why Books Are Fake (6/1/2017)
- Idiots Scaring Themselves in the Dark (4/13/2017)
- The Limits of Epistemic Hygiene (3/2/2017)
- After Temporality (2/2/2017)
- Tendrils of Mess in our Brains (1/5/2017)
- Thingness and Thereness (6/6/2017)
- Ten Years of Refactoring (6/13/2017)
- Been There, Done That (6/27/2017)
- Blockchains Never Forget (5/25/2017)
- One Weird Longform Trick…on the Blockchain! (4/25/2017)
- Nobody Expects The Mongolian Earthship (3/30/2017)
- Bourbon Crossing (3/23/2017)
- The Winter King of the Internet (3/21/2017)
- Sulking Through a Subprime Presidency (3/7/2017)
