Semi-Annual Roundup 2017

We’re halfway through 2017. Time for a roundup going into the July 4th weekend. Here are the posts published in the first half of the year, organized by author. We had 39 posts by 21 authors if I’m counting correctly (every post under guest is a distinct one-off author; contributors get a byline starting with their second post).

As you’ve probably guessed, we’ve made this a year of scaling, and are making a valiant attempt to hit a 2 posts/week tempo while also significantly expanding our network of writers. At 39 posts in 26 weeks, we are at roughly 1.5 posts/week.

  1. A Brief History of Existential Terror (2/28/2017) by Taylor Pearson
  2. There are bots. Look around. (5/23/2017) by Renee DiResta
  3. Entrepreneurship is Metaphysical Labor (4/18/2017) by Joseph Kelly
  4. The Strategy of No Strategy (2/23/2017) by Adam Elkus
  5. Arguing About How the World Should Burn (5/16/2017) by Sonya Mann
  6. Sanity on the Weird Timeline (3/14/2017) by Sonya Mann
  7. The Antiheroine Unveiled (1/19/2017) by Sonya Mann
  8. Games, Videogames, and the Dionysian Society (1/26/2017) by Guest
  9. “Another Green World” (3/9/2017) by Guest
  10. Rolling Your Own Culture and (Not) Finding Community (1/10/2017) by Guest
  11. Cannon Balls, Plate Tectonics, and Invisible Elephants (1/12/2017) by Guest
  12. How to Dress for the Game of Life (1/17/2017) by Guest
  13. One Sacred Trick for Moral Regeneration (2/9/2017) by Guest
  14. Unbuilding the Wall (2/16/2017) by Guest
  15. Caring and Reality (2/14/2017) by Guest
  16. Shift Register Code Breaking Out of the Echo Chamber (2/7/2017) by Guest
  17. Lies, Caffeinated Lies, and Operating Systems (1/24/2017) by Guest
  18. Zorba, Spock, or Voldemort? (4/11/2017) by Guest
  19. How I Hired Your Mother (6/15/2017) by Carlos Bueno
  20. Cloud Viruses in the Invisible Republic (4/4/2017) by Carlos Bueno
  21. A Priest, a Guru, and a Nerd-King Walk Into a Conference Room… (5/9/2017) by Carlos Bueno
  22. Y Tribenator (5/30/2017) by Carlos Bueno
  23. Prescientific Organizational Theory (2/21/2017) by David Manheim
  24. The Throughput of Learning (1/31/2017) by Tiago Forte
  25. Fluid Rigor (5/4/2017) by Sarah Perry
  26. Why Books Are Fake (6/1/2017) by Sarah Perry
  27. Idiots Scaring Themselves in the Dark (4/13/2017) by Sarah Perry
  28. The Limits of Epistemic Hygiene (3/2/2017) by Sarah Perry
  29. After Temporality (2/2/2017) by Sarah Perry
  30. Tendrils of Mess in our Brains (1/5/2017) by Sarah Perry
  31. Thingness and Thereness (6/6/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  32. Ten Years of Refactoring (6/13/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  33. Been There, Done That (6/27/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  34. Blockchains Never Forget (5/25/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  35. One Weird Longform Trick…on the Blockchain! (4/25/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  36. Nobody Expects The Mongolian Earthship (3/30/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  37. Bourbon Crossing (3/23/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  38. The Winter King of the Internet (3/21/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  39. Sulking Through a Subprime Presidency (3/7/2017) by Venkatesh Rao
  40. Semi-Annual Roundup 2017 (6/29/2017) by Editor
