In a previous post, Thingness and Thereness, I introduced my goat-crow-rat triangle and the in-progress thinking associated with it. Here is my my next iteration of the diagram.



In the previous version, I didn’t have a label or annotations for the edge between the public and frontier vertices. Since I am a bit of an obsessive-compulsive maniac with diagrams like this, I couldn’t rest easy till I had figured out a complete, maximally symmetric set of labels. So, here we go. A relatively complete version with no labeling gaps and some pleasing symmetries.

The edge between frontier and public is now officially the been there, done that edge. I hope the label is intuitive enough that at least some of the significance is obvious. Let’s talk about the non-obvious significance.

To recap the gist of the previous post, life scripts play out on this triangle. We normally start at the home vertex, and by choosing between the be somebody and do something paths, we make our way out into the world, heading towards either the public or frontier vertices respectively. I say normally because some in fact start at one of the other two vertices (“raised by wolves” would be an extreme born-on-the-frontier archetype, while a foundling raised as an orphan by public institutions would be an extreme born-in-public archetype; the poorer you were raised, the closer home and public are for you).

The be somebody path leads, via identity forming subcultures, to the public vertex, and a visible place at the heart of human affairs, whether honorable or dishonorable. The do something path leads to the frontier vertex and a piece of whatever exciting action is unfolding at the margins of human affairs when you are coming of age. The key questions you ask (and possibly answer) along the two paths are is this a thing now? and is there a there there? respectively. Questions about emerging social realities that you might ride to become somebody of consequence, versus questions about material realities that you might explore to do something original.

The most important feature of the diagram is that it is impossible: a Penrose triangle.

This impossibility manifests as a liminal break or gap in the triangle that your script conditioning does not prepare you for, and which precipitates a crisis for you when you encounter it. Depending on the vertex nearest to where your illusion (or false consciousness, if you like) breaks, I label the gap goatspace (frontier vertex break), crowspace (public vertex break), or ratspace (home vertex break). The labels, I hope, make sense. You find goats improbably climbing sheer cliffs at the frontiers. Crows are urban birds that can easily fly from trailer park to penthouse in public spaces, along paths that are socially nearly impossible for humans (I got the name from the Jeffrey Archer novel, As the Crow Flies which is about a guy who makes such a journey). And finally, rats are creatures that inhabit the hidden gaps, crawlspaces and interstices of the home vertex. Think rats in the attic. Of both your home and your head.

Traversing a crowspace, ratspace, or goatspace gap, especially when it is a big, yawning chasm, is a rebirth of sorts.

In the diagram, I’ve now added social and narrative context to the two paths leading away from home now. Social realities versus material realities. Subcultures of identity versus subcultures of change. A story you could call I’ll show them versus a story you could call there and back again.

The path that I hadn’t properly grokked in the last iteration is the one between public and frontier. I’ve labeled it the Act II path in narrative/life-script terms, because you first have to leave home and round one of the other two vertices (your Act I) to even see that path. And it is not necessary that you will get on the Act II path. You may fail to traverse a large goatspace or crowspace gap and be forced to return home, and you may not have the time to take a second shot at a first act, since a first act usually takes an adult decade or more.

Even if you do have time and life energy, a ratspace gap — a broken home condition — may stop you from going around the other way. Just because your frontier mission failed doesn’t mean the path from home to public is open to you as a Plan B.

The Act II path is defined by what you might call subcultures of arrival. Unlike subcultures of identity and change, which are open to anybody who chooses to leave home a certain way, you can only get to a subculture of arrival if you successfully navigate Act I and, potentially, traverse an unscripted liminal gap, leading to a sort of resurrection event that inaugurates Act II.

Occasionally you encounter people who’ve moved smoothly from Act I to Act II (either clockwise or anti-clockwise) without missing a beat. Such people usually have a big ratspace break at home or along the road they didn’t take. Nobody escapes the impossibility of the Penrose triangle.

Unlike Act I, which is characterized by an intention (be somebody or do something), Act II is characterized by a non-universal condition: been there, done that. The phrase has an interesting history, but for our map, let’s say you’ve been there if you’ve successfully rounded the frontier vertex, and you’ve done that [thing] if you’ve successfully rounded the public vertex.

You only need to satisfy one of the two entry conditions to participate in subcultures of arrival. In the legitimization narrative of subcultures of arrival, great explorers, entrepreneurs, and scientists (been there people) can party together with great politicians, bankers, musicians, or famous actors (done that people). Davos is a classic arrival subculture.

Subcultures of arrival comprise Act II people united against Act I pretenders who’ve done nothing and been nowhere. Who are fit only to watch as admiring spectators, provide entertainment, or serve as waiters. Act II people might hate themselves and each other, but they usually hate Act I people more.

Subcultures of arrival are where new money battles old money, patricians snub arrivistes, and Great Men and Great Women scheme and compete with each other for column inches in the history books. Subcultures of arrival are where Great Explorers learn to envy Great Politicians and develop political ambitions and a deep desire for a role on a big stage. And where Great Politicians learn to envy Great Explorers and develop a yearning for their own frontier spurs.

There are perhaps true been there, done that people who’ve managed to arrive from both directions. John Glenn, astronaut and statesman, was perhaps an example. Benjamin Franklin, scientist and founding father, was perhaps a better one.

Arrival is a sense of having navigated Act I and “arrived” at something conventional scripts tend to recognize as “success” by certain extrinsic markers. But Act II is more than external markers like having made it to the C-suite, won tenure, achieved a big-money startup exit, written a bestselling book, released a hit album, or experienced a war. You have to arrive internally, achieve an internal sense of having “made it” to a psychological locus different from home.

This is why, incidentally, raising children is not usually considered an act that qualifies for arrival. It is a home-front achievement.

Some never achieve this inner sense of arrival and continue to fight Act I battles long after they lose all meaning.

The I’ll show you story can continue if you never feel like you’ve truly showed them (remind you of somebody?).

The there and back again story can keep going if you never feel like you’ve truly discovered something new beyond the frontier.

In both kinds of stories, we find people who never arrive, despite their best external striving, because they are never able to truly leave home.

Part of the challenge of goatspace and crowspace is letting Act I narratives go, and crossing the liminal passage into Act II. The edge between public and frontier is now the been there, done that edge.

But it is a mistake to think that the notion of arrival is entirely a fallacy. What is fallacious is the idea of specific markers of arrival having any particular significance. True arrival (which is also true departure from home as you once understood it) is the coincidence of extrinsic markers of arrival and an inner sense of arrival. I’ve met enough people who exhibit hard-to-fake signs of being in a post-arrival state to dismiss it as illusory.

The existential question of Act II is not a focused question. In Act II, there is no thing or there defining and shaping your journey. Instead, it is the absence of life-structuring thingness and thereness that defines the condition.

The governing question is simply, what now?

This is of course, the characteristic question of anomie. The condition of having too much or too little structure. Either nothing is necessary, or everything is. Anomie is the imperative to discover freedom. Arrival is nothing so much as the gift of the opportunity to discover freedom, because arrival is defined primarily by the realization that the script is no longer telling you what to do.

The mountaineer who has scaled Everest and is suddenly faced with the lack of higher mountains to climb is in the same state as the CEO or President who finally gets the the top job and discovers that everything is now their problem or fault, but nobody is telling them what they must do about it.

Everything is possible, nothing is necessary, and it is all incredibly stressful. That’s arrival. That’s the beginning of Act II.

Both mountaineer and President must discover freedom, or rather invent it through an act of pure imagination, or die. Humans are not built to survive conditions where they are either absolutely constrained or absolutely unconstrained.

To continue playing the game in Act II, you must either create a gap to loosen constraints and create freedom of action, or add constraints and boundaries to create an imperative for action.

This is the idea I tried to capture in a recent tweet: Freedom is arguably freedom to go deep: into rabbitholes, relationships, missions, without regard to cost, reward, time, productivity, risk.

Cost, reward, time, productivity, risk: these are all Act I variables. Shallow play variables in the sense of Clifford Geertz’s Notes on the Balinese Cockfight. Act II is deep play.

Arrival into Act II is arrival into potential freedom. But the potential is not actualized until you pick a locus for freely going deep. The challenge of Act II is that unlike Act I, there is no support in the script for figuring out where to go deep, or with what.

But you are only free after you make the decision, not before. It is the process of making that decision, without a script providing cues, that creates freedom.

Or to put it another way, once you’ve been there and done that, it is no longer enough to ask questions like is that a thing now or is there a there there. Act II is the challenge of having to invent thingness and thereness for yourself.