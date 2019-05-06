Domestic Cozy: 4

I came across a phrase in the coverage of the admissions scandals now plaguing several elite US universities: snowplow parenting. The phrase refers to a particular kind of contemporary active parenting that focuses on clearing obstacles from the paths of Gen Z children. The phrase is an interesting hardening of the idea of helicopter parenting, which parents of Millennials were accused of in the 90s.
The difference between helicopter and snowplow parenting is the difference between peacetime social ambition and a wartime circling of wagons around kinship interests.
Helicopter parents, I suspect, fought to give their kids an unfair leg up in a system they saw as essentially meritocratic and fair, during a decade (the 90s) that was widely viewed as prosperous. It was a covered call bet on a society that was perceived to be winning overall.
Snowplow parents, on the other hand, I suspect want to give their kids an unfair leg up in a system they see as essentially corrupt, during a decade and half (2008-24) that they view as a slow collapse. It is shorting of a society that is perceived to be losing overall.
What does it even mean to short society? In the case of university admissions scandals, I suspect it means, “use my wealth and social capital to get my kid a prestigious degree while that still means something.”
Timing is more critical in a short bet after all, and it is easier to justify participating in unambiguous corruption; you can pretend you’re just getting your share of harvestable value from something that’s already dying.
Snowplow parenting is an interesting metaphor. There is the sense of harsh outdoor conditions full of obstacles that require clearing to create comfortable survival conditions.
Winter has arrived. Snow must be cleared to achieve a state of domestic cozy.
Comments
Having worked in Student Services, i would suggest 2 distinctions between helicopter and snowplow parenting. 1) Helicopter parenting swoops in after the fact to protect child when something goes wrong; snowplow parenting pushes ahead of the child to make sure that everything goes right. 2) Children are almost always aware (and resentful) of helicopter parents at work; children can be oblivious to what their parents are doing to/ for them
Do we have good reason to believe that this is a real distinction rather than availability heuristic? We know that a few apparently less than well qualified candidates from the past found their way into top-tier universities and likewise, whether GWB and the Texas Air Guard or DT with his bone spurs/
https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2019/02/28/michael-cohen-testifies-trump-threatened-colleges-over-any-release-his-grades
One can imagine two claims:
– more parents today are behaving “this way” (however defined; some sort of influence peddling on behalf of their kids) than was the case one, or two, or three generations ago
– the parents doing so today are doing so with a different mindset, and with different expectations, than in the past.
I’d have to see numbers to believe the first claim; my prior would be that it’s always been so and the only thing that may have changed is that the scope of behavior one can get away with without going into illegal (or severe public shaming) territory has somewhat narrowed.
As for the second claim, I don’t know how one would prove it without careful ethnographic studies (or at the very least some surveys). I’m not sure the extent to which apparent widespread claims about the imminent end of civilization are simply cheap signaling; few making these claims are actually doing anything about them, whether that’s filling a cabin in Montana with firearms, or stocking up on purchased Panamanian or Maltese or suchlike passports. We heard similar such claims in the 70s (just a few years after “The Greening of America”) but they were mostly gone by the late 80s.
This basic idea and Maynard’s counter are both reasonable: it’s possible that parents back then did the same kinds of things as parents now do, and also that the kind of effort needed to achieve the same result is different/harder. The “peacetime” and “wartime” model captures something; at risk of straining the terms, helicopter parenting vs snowplow parenting seems like the difference between parenting in civilization and in barbarism.
Think about the American elite of, say, two generations ago: it’s basically one meta-country-club where 1) anyone with a top Ivy League degree is at most three phone calls away from anyone else, and 2) everyone in the meta-club knows how the game works. If Dad makes the right call to the right guy who knows a guy at Yale, Junior’s little DUI can be swept under the rug and everything’s square. That’s civilization: whether it’s virtuous or corrupt, the people on the inside play the game together and take care of one another.
By contrast, in barbarism, you don’t have the giant web of trust to support you anymore. There’s no meta-country-club, at least for the nouveau riche. Privilege isn’t a guaranteed inheritance; it’s ripped from other barbarians, or at least pillaged before the other barbarians take it first.
A snowplow parent doesn’t necessarily think the world is collapsing, but they do operate under “barbaric” assumptions: to take care of me and my tribe, I have to muscle out the privileges I can.