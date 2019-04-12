Domestic Cozy: 3

By

I increasingly like a thesis I initially resisted: many unusual and toxic culture-war phenomena in nominally public spaces can be understood as an outward projection of a cozy ethos prevailing in domestic spaces. Applying Jungian magical thinking, we should expect this projection to be anything but cozy. The shadow of domestic cozy ought to be a particular pattern of public strife. We should expect this strife to have a recognizably domestic heat signature — the ugly family scene rather than the barroom brawl, soccer riot, or gang war.

When I first tweeted about domestic cozy, Ben Mathes suggested that phenomena like safe spaces and trigger warnings on college campuses, and associated high incidences of depression and anxiety in Gen Z adolescents, ought to be considered an expression of the Zoomer personality. It does seem like the spike in those phenomena coincided with Zoomers starting to enter college. An epimemetic product of a stressful coming-of-age decade, and overprotective (but not necessarily overindulgent) parenting. I resisted the suggestion initially, since it seemed inconsistent with the peaceful domestic expression of the archetype, but I am now on board, via the Jungian argument.

The term domestic cozy evokes peaceful ASMRish imagery — comfort, safety, relaxation, intimacy, trust. Its outward, public-facing projection, however, reverses all that. It is associated with discomfort, aggression, stress, hostility, and distrust. The imagery evoked is that of the scene, as in creating a scene: screams, verbal aggression, lost composure, unseemly emotional affects, and inappropriate displays of vulnerability.

We can unpack it in somewhat more detail if we assume the default Zoomer social unit, irrespective of context, to be the family. The term fam, which apparently originated in black culture a couple of decades ago, has in recent years crossed over into mainstream usage. I think the driver has probably been the Zoomer need for an overloaded notion of family. The Zoomer experience of the world is a strong pack experience in an unflattened Hobbesian world. Zoomers navigate the world in family-like fictive-kin groups to a relatively greater extent than older generations, because they were raised to believe that the world beyond family is devolving into apocalyptic chaos (which may or may not be true).

If Millennials act like they’re always in public, performing for an imagined audience, and Gen Xers act like they’re solitary, invisible, cyberpunk antiheroes hacking their way through futuristic technology-stack underbellies, Zoomers act like they’re always at home with family, with the concomitant expectations of safety, intimacy, and trust. When those expectations are stressed, they react the way families do under threat, with the aggression of family members responding to a threat to one of their own.

When family-like expectations of a public environment are violated, the responses can exhibit all the exaggerated theatricality and button-pushing impulses of family conflict. When family members fight, they are generally more intent on inflicting emotional trauma than physical or financial hurt. They are also more equipped to inflict emotional trauma, being privy to family-zone information.

When these tendencies center on presumed fictive kin who don’t actually sign on to be part of the “fam”, such as university administrators, or on impersonal institutions, the resulting conflict presents as an incongruous, one-sided family drama. Apologies and displays of shame seem to matter more than, say, financial compensation. Information useful for inflicting emotional trauma and reputation loss is actively sought out — embarrassing tweets, awkward photographs — and shamelessly deployed. The shamelessness in deployment is particularly revealing: public spaces run on a calculus of status and reputation between relative strangers. Normally, the user of embarrassing information suffers almost as much reputation loss as the victim. In family spaces, public status and reputation don’t matter in the same way. What seems like shamelessness to older generations is more like an extension of shameless spaces outwards.

Mere words seem to carry an unusual amount of weight. This makes sense through the lens of family. Words you can shrug off from a stranger are far more weighty when uttered by a family member (or someone unconsciously, but incorrectly, cast as part of your family). When you shift context from public to domestic, offense can turn into harm. You may not care particularly if a stranger mispronounces your name, misgenders you, or directs a slur at you. You are much more likely care and be actually hurt if someone you’ve miscast as a family member does.

One sign I’ve particularly noted is individuals processing issues like sexual harassment allegations in seemingly ineffective ways; by precipitating a “scene” via a tell-all Facebook post or tweeting screenshotted DMs for instance. But tactics that are ineffective for navigating a system of due process can make complete sense in a family context. If you’re mad at a parent, sibling, spouse, or child, you generally just yell and say things that you later wish you could take back. Suing, seeking legal emancipation, or filing for divorce are exceptional conflict patterns for families. In public spaces, this would normally be reversed, except we’re not in normal times.

When the domestic-cozy fam pack is out on the prowl in its pajamas, treating the world as its living room, the rules change. The culture war is, arguably, an ugly, metastasized family scene, spilling past all domestic boundaries at once.

This operating style may offend older generations with different sensibilities around public appearances, but I suspect is actually better adapted to modern conditions.