Refactorings Roundup: 12/09/18 – 1/28/19

By

Looks like people didn’t do much writing over the break and the start of the New Year, but did do plenty of reading. We have 8 posts by friends of ribbonfarm and 20 links from the dragnet.

This roundup is a human-filtered subset of links and short takes aggregated by the Feed Fox bot authored by Zach Faddis, and running on the refactorcamp.org Mastodon instance. You can follow the bot directly if you want the unfiltered firehose.

New Posts

A new kind of overclocking by @msweet. Link Committing to Meditation by @bkam. Link On the felicities of graph-based game-board design: thirteen by zenpundit. Link Diving Into Ethereum Smart Contracts by @zacharius. Link Player vs. Character: A Two-Level Model of Ethics by Sarah Constantin. Link 2018 Reads by Joseph Kelly. Link In Conversation: SF Movie Adaptations w/ Seth Heasley by @adrianryan. Link Book Recommendations: An Everyone Culture and Moral Mazes by srconstantin. Link

Comment on this post with your blog link if you want it monitored by Feed Fox for potential inclusion, along with your mastodon (preferred) or twitter handle.

Stuff We Read

A more adaptable strategy for IPD than generous tit for tat. Link. ht @britt The wisdom of the all-father, wisest and most cunning of the gods.Link. ht @britt The Power of Talk: On Different styles of communication. Link. ht @bkam Hilary Hahn demonstrates playing violin pieces with various hindrances .Link. ht @strangeattractor (Long) interview with Adam Curtis. Link. ht @bkam Retorospective on the work of Donald Knuth. Link. ht @vgr Children raised by wolves.Link. ht @BruceJia What wit is and why we need it. Link. ht @dereklh Interactive tour of Garden of Earthly Delights (Hieronymus Bosch tryptich). Link. ht @vgr The Great Disillusionist (on Giacomo Leopardi). Link. ht @vgr Wendy Carlos created new scales, by doing away with octaves. Link. Link. ht @nindokag Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy. Link. ht @vgr A classic post on the misuse of categories in thinking and language. Link. ht @a A housewife manifesto. Link. ht @vgr Seeing like a network. Link. ht @vgr Generating wholes. Link. ht @msweet Deconstructing mindfulness. Link. ht @msweet If God Could Be Killed, it’d Be Dead Already. Link. ht @aRandomCat Staying Positive Without Going Insane. Link. ht @aRandomCat It’s All Over. Link. ht @vgr

If you are on the refactorcamp mastodon instance, you can tag links #heyfeedfox so they’re picked up by Feed Fox.