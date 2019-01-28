Refactorings Roundup: 12/09/18 – 1/28/19

Looks like people didn’t do much writing over the break and the start of the New Year, but did do plenty of reading. We have 8 posts by friends of ribbonfarm and 20 links from the dragnet.
This roundup is a human-filtered subset of links and short takes aggregated by the Feed Fox bot authored by Zach Faddis, and running on the refactorcamp.org Mastodon instance. You can follow the bot directly if you want the unfiltered firehose.
New Posts
- A new kind of overclocking by @msweet. Link
- Committing to Meditation by @bkam. Link
- On the felicities of graph-based game-board design: thirteen by zenpundit. Link
- Diving Into Ethereum Smart Contracts by @zacharius. Link
- Player vs. Character: A Two-Level Model of Ethics by Sarah Constantin. Link
- 2018 Reads by Joseph Kelly. Link
- In Conversation: SF Movie Adaptations w/ Seth Heasley by @adrianryan. Link
- Book Recommendations: An Everyone Culture and Moral Mazes by srconstantin. Link
Comment on this post with your blog link if you want it monitored by Feed Fox for potential inclusion, along with your mastodon (preferred) or twitter handle.
Stuff We Read
- A more adaptable strategy for IPD than generous tit for tat. Link. ht @britt
- The wisdom of the all-father, wisest and most cunning of the gods.Link. ht @britt
- The Power of Talk: On Different styles of communication. Link. ht @bkam
- Hilary Hahn demonstrates playing violin pieces with various hindrances .Link. ht @strangeattractor
- (Long) interview with Adam Curtis. Link. ht @bkam
- Retorospective on the work of Donald Knuth. Link. ht @vgr
- Children raised by wolves.Link. ht @BruceJia
- What wit is and why we need it. Link. ht @dereklh
- Interactive tour of Garden of Earthly Delights (Hieronymus Bosch tryptich). Link. ht @vgr
- The Great Disillusionist (on Giacomo Leopardi). Link. ht @vgr
- Wendy Carlos created new scales, by doing away with octaves. Link. Link. ht @nindokag
- Intensive Short-Term Dynamic Psychotherapy. Link. ht @vgr
- A classic post on the misuse of categories in thinking and language. Link. ht @a
- A housewife manifesto. Link. ht @vgr
- Seeing like a network. Link. ht @vgr
- Generating wholes. Link. ht @msweet
- Deconstructing mindfulness. Link. ht @msweet
- If God Could Be Killed, it’d Be Dead Already. Link. ht @aRandomCat
- Staying Positive Without Going Insane. Link. ht @aRandomCat
- It’s All Over. Link. ht @vgr
If you are on the refactorcamp mastodon instance, you can tag links #heyfeedfox so they’re picked up by Feed Fox.
