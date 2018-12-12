Refactorings Roundup 11/13/18 – 12/08/18

By

We have 8 featured posts from friends of ribbonfarm, 19 selections from elsewhere around the internet, and a few short takes this roundup. We also have a new addition to our friends-of-ribbonfarm blogsphere dragnet: foolproof.ink.

I just realized my approach to curation is basically the same as my approach to reading to fuel writing. You could call it Postel Curation: Be liberal in what you read, conservative in what you write (after Postel’s Law). I’ve unconsciously been trying to include at least 2x as many selections in the “Stuff We Read” bucket as opposed to the New Posts (== “Stuff We Wrote” bucket).

New Posts

The power of explanation ht Foolproof Ink. Link. ht @vgr War like posture and other metaphors by zenpundit. Link The problem with Lindy by @msweet. Link Redecentralize (event report) by @bkam. Link thematic tension by thesublemon. Link Goodbye and hello by @msweet. Link Playing Politics by srconstantin. Link Rupetta pre-read w/ Charlotte Geater: Folk tales & feminist histories (audio). by @adrianryan. Link

Stuff we Read

Whale ear wax and oceanic history .Link. ht @vgr Flash dance in support of euthanesia (video). Link. ht @machado The brain has 2 clocks, one for rhythms, one for experiences. Link. ht @vgr The predatory small-business lending industry .Link. ht @vgr The new Opportunity Zone tax laws allow for a lot of tax-minimization for the rich investor. Link. ht @Harry_Pottash 250 years later, benefits of education near Jesuit missions. Link. ht @dereklh Creative beefs. Link. ht @vgr Gandhi’s reputation is undergoing complexification. Link. ht @vgr On the origins of “Odinnic” sacrifice. Link. ht @msweet The African Middle Ages. Link. ht @dereklh The open office and the spirit of capitalism. Link. ht @dereklh Sweden’s Decades-Long Failure to Integrate. Link. ht @Elmkast Could poetry both freely create and rationally assert? Bonnefoy’s poetry. Link. ht @vgr Can toroid planets exist? Link. ht @nindokag Genetic error led humans to evolve bigger, but more vulnerable, brains. Link. ht @vgr Regenerative capitalism (paper). Link. ht @alec Environmentally mediated social dilemmas. Link. ht @makiaea Four laws of success and status. Link. ht @dereklh New Thomas Sowell interview. Link. ht @vgr

Short Takes

The apotheosis of NIMBYism would involve radical life extension. — @dereklh Opportunities for meaning are abundant. It’s sincerity of belief that is hard to come by. — @msweet The more you want to go against the flow, the more baggage you have to carry — @vgr Technology is human existence compounded. — @msweet The difference between a grand narrative and a narrative is that the former is where surplus middle-class attention preferentially flows — @vgr People think they have 20/20 hindsight. Actually most hindsight conclusions are just another theory that hasn’t been tested against reality yet. — @Harry_Pottash

