Refactorings Roundup 10/07/18 — 11/12/18

One of the interesting realizations I’ve had curating these links from a crowdsourced firehose is that the web looks subtly different from the perspective of a weakly interacting read/write crowd with a semi-permeable boundary, like a Mastodon instance fed by a hyperlocal blogosphere neighborhood. It is neither as incoherent as Twitter, nor as echo-chambery as a Facebook group, nor as aesthetically uniform as a single-curator feed. An open crowd mind seems to have certain harmonies and rhythms in the things it reading/writing/talking about. I like to think an ancient Silk Road bazaar would have had a feel something like this. Polyglot persistence of a network of human minds or something.

I have a month’s worth of curated links in this post. Ten new posts by friends of ribbonfarm, 27 assorted links from elsewhere.

New Posts

A Natural History of Beauty by Kevin Simler. Link Incipit as Infrastructure by Drew Austin. Link Things I Learned From Working With A Marketing Advisor by Sarah Constantin. Link The Algorithmic Bonus Mindset by @vgr. Link The Clock, Parts 1 and 2 by @bkam. Link Link Mandatory Obsessions by putanumonit. Link The floor and the canopy by @msweet. Link The Conflict by omniorthogonal. Link What poetry has to say about “the mob at the gate” by zenpundit. Link Towards Burja Mapping. Link. ht @tasshin

Stuff We Read

Godzilla constellation. Link. ht @vgr Rewilding in Autumn. Link. ht @jayantkalawar Contrarian view on NIMBYism. Link. ht @machado Cats are good at hunting mice, but not at hunting city rats. Link. ht @vgr Left vs right = forager vs farmers? Hanson and Alexander’s take. Link. ht @steve Origins of Impersonal Markets. Link. ht @steve Algebra versus geometry views of the world. Link. ht @steve Sugihara’s list. Link. ht @vgr A Framework for Intelligence and Cortical Function Based on Grid Cells in the Neocortex. Link. ht @dereklh The Big Blockchain Lie. Link. ht @Elmkast Why fighter jets can’t just fly away from storms. Link. ht @vgr “Where were they radicalized?” Link. ht @britt Are gestures universal? Link. ht @vgr Reality has a surprising amount of detail. Link. ht @vgr Neat map of history of western philosophy. Link. ht @vgr Deadly vs. Holy theater is a useful lens for viewing politics in America right now. Link. ht @britt How to tell the temperature with cellular biology, I mean, crickets. Link. ht @britt Agreeableness linked to longer life in male chimps. Link. ht @dereklh Reading books and digital streams necessitates a “biliterate mind” Link. ht @dereklh A greypill manifesto. Link. ht @britt Doctors hate computers. Link. ht @vgr Gerrymandering is fragile. Link. Link. ht @vgr The kilogram is being redefined. Link. ht @vgr Why do we bother wearing bicycle helmets? Link. ht @vgr Nice deep profile of Bruno Latour. Link. ht @vgr Hayao Miyazaki makes films about what it means to live ethically in a cursed world. Link. ht @britt Schizophrenics can tickle themselves. Link. ht @vgr

