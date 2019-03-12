Refactorings Roundup: 1/28/19 – 3/10/19

By

It’s been nearly 6 weeks since the last time I did this roundup from our mastodon. It’s now a series, so you can navigate backwards to find good stuff. Even with some automation (thanks Zach), generating a reasonable curated selection from the hive-mind of a community is not an easy task. Still, I find it’s worth doing for the sheer oddity of the things that get into the dragnet.

Unlike auteur-curated link roundups, which tend to have an impoverished sameness even with the best curators, a reasonable sized community that is sufficiently open tends to have weird shit on its mind if you periodically fMRI it. I’ve been trying to follow a bonsai-style curation approach, trying to reveal the natural tendencies of this firehose rather than filter by my own interests. We have a total of 16 posts from friends of ribbonfarm, and 27 links from around the web.

Among the new posts, I want to call out Chenoe Hart’s post Free Shipping (#1 on the New Posts list), Sarah Constantin’s posts on general intelligence (#7) and Ilia Gimelfarb’s post (#14).

Alright here we go.

This roundup is a human-filtered subset of links and short takes aggregated by the Feed Fox bot authored by Zach Faddis, and running on the refactorcamp.org Mastodon instance. You can follow the bot directly if you want the unfiltered firehose.

New Posts

Free Shipping by Chenoe Hart .Link. ht @vgr Personalized Medicine For Real by srconstantin. Link Exponential Secretary by putanumonit. Link The parable of the pebbles by @meaningness. Link Omega Learning by @vgr. Link An experiment in phonelessness by @bkam. Link Humans Who Are Not Concentrating Are Not General Intelligences by srconstantin. Link In Conversation: 2018 In Review by @adrianryan. Link Remembering mathematician and Glass Bead Gamer Bob de Marrais by zenpundit. Link On writing at speed by @bkam. Link Evolve: A Quick Reference for Wardley Mapping by @tasshin. Link. On the felicities of graph-based game-board design: fifteen by zenpundit. Link Democracy Is a Bad Winner by @stefanozorzi. Link Circumstances, Agency, and Just Deserts by Ilia Gimelfarb. Link The Relationship Between Hierarchy and Wealth by srconstantin. Link The Burja Mapping series. Link. ht @tasshin

Comment on this post with your blog link if you want it monitored by Feed Fox for potential inclusion, along with your mastodon (preferred) or twitter handle.

Stuff We Read

A take on empathy I haven’t seen before. Link. ht @Analyst4profit Tombstone Urbanism in China. Link. ht @vgr Easter problem of horology and why Patek Philippe watch needs service. Link. ht @vgr Intelligence…may be a result of this underlying non-local information field. Link. ht @aRandomCat A world without clouds. Link. ht @vgr Maps of urban built environments without the ground parts. Link. ht @vgr The soothing promise of our own artisanal internet. Link. ht @shiva The garden and the stream. Link. ht @vgr Real last words. Link. ht @vgr Logtime: The Subjective Scale of Life The Logarithmic Time Perception Hypothesis. Link. ht @vgr Public, private and sidewalk life in the modern world. Link. ht @msweet The Art of the Pan. Link. ht @bkam Practical utopians guide to the coming collapse. Link. ht @nindokag Penguin necks versus cormorant necks. Link. ht @BruceJia Age differences in risky choices: a meta-analysis. Link. ht @vgr The log/event processing pipeline you can’t have. Link. ht @nindokag Nobody Knows How to Learn a Language. Link. ht @tasshin Anthill art. Link. Link. ht @vgr A brief history of tunnels. Link. ht @vgr Why don’t we eat seals? Link. ht @BruceJia Colony for AIs. Link. ht @BruceJia 500 year l0ng science experiment with bacteria. Link. ht @vgr Russia is stealing the Magnetic North Pole :) Link. ht @vgr Moving beyond cyberpunk. Link. ht @vgr Deepmind gets inside the human OODA loop in Starcraft. Link. ht @vgr Dropping out in China. Link. ht @vgr An interesting dialogue about institutions and truth. tldr: It’s turtles all the way. Link. ht @machado

If you are on the refactorcamp mastodon instance, you can tag links #heyfeedfox so they’re picked up by Feed Fox.

Short Takes

“I’ve always been interested in comics for their cultural-fringe nature — they’re visual storytelling as edge case, not remotely fitting into the structures and shapes of commercial visual narrative. This is why elements of comics have always trickled back into the cultural mainstream – comics are one giant cheap-ass lab full of unpaid volunteers let loose with old machinery and out-of-date chemicals.” — Warren Ellis

via @vgr