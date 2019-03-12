Refactorings Roundup: 1/28/19 – 3/10/19

It’s been nearly 6 weeks since the last time I did this roundup from our mastodon. It’s now a series, so you can navigate backwards to find good stuff. Even with some automation (thanks Zach), generating a reasonable curated selection from the hive-mind of a community is not an easy task. Still, I find it’s worth doing for the sheer oddity of the things that get into the dragnet.
Unlike auteur-curated link roundups, which tend to have an impoverished sameness even with the best curators, a reasonable sized community that is sufficiently open tends to have weird shit on its mind if you periodically fMRI it. I’ve been trying to follow a bonsai-style curation approach, trying to reveal the natural tendencies of this firehose rather than filter by my own interests. We have a total of 16 posts from friends of ribbonfarm, and 27 links from around the web.
Among the new posts, I want to call out Chenoe Hart’s post Free Shipping (#1 on the New Posts list), Sarah Constantin’s posts on general intelligence (#7) and Ilia Gimelfarb’s post (#14).
Alright here we go.
New Posts
- Free Shipping by Chenoe Hart .Link. ht @vgr
- Personalized Medicine For Real by srconstantin. Link
- Exponential Secretary by putanumonit. Link
- The parable of the pebbles by @meaningness. Link
- Omega Learning by @vgr. Link
- An experiment in phonelessness by @bkam. Link
- Humans Who Are Not Concentrating Are Not General Intelligences by srconstantin. Link
- In Conversation: 2018 In Review by @adrianryan. Link
- Remembering mathematician and Glass Bead Gamer Bob de Marrais by zenpundit. Link
- On writing at speed by @bkam. Link
- Evolve: A Quick Reference for Wardley Mapping by @tasshin. Link.
- On the felicities of graph-based game-board design: fifteen by zenpundit. Link
- Democracy Is a Bad Winner by @stefanozorzi. Link
- Circumstances, Agency, and Just Deserts by Ilia Gimelfarb. Link
- The Relationship Between Hierarchy and Wealth by srconstantin. Link
- The Burja Mapping series. Link. ht @tasshin
Stuff We Read
- A take on empathy I haven’t seen before. Link. ht @Analyst4profit
- Tombstone Urbanism in China. Link. ht @vgr
- Easter problem of horology and why Patek Philippe watch needs service. Link. ht @vgr
- Intelligence…may be a result of this underlying non-local information field. Link. ht @aRandomCat
- A world without clouds. Link. ht @vgr
- Maps of urban built environments without the ground parts. Link. ht @vgr
- The soothing promise of our own artisanal internet. Link. ht @shiva
- The garden and the stream. Link. ht @vgr
- Real last words. Link. ht @vgr
- Logtime: The Subjective Scale of Life The Logarithmic Time Perception Hypothesis. Link. ht @vgr
- Public, private and sidewalk life in the modern world. Link. ht @msweet
- The Art of the Pan. Link. ht @bkam
- Practical utopians guide to the coming collapse. Link. ht @nindokag
- Penguin necks versus cormorant necks. Link. ht @BruceJia
- Age differences in risky choices: a meta-analysis. Link. ht @vgr
- The log/event processing pipeline you can’t have. Link. ht @nindokag
- Nobody Knows How to Learn a Language. Link. ht @tasshin
- Anthill art. Link. Link. ht @vgr
- A brief history of tunnels. Link. ht @vgr
- Why don’t we eat seals? Link. ht @BruceJia
- Colony for AIs. Link. ht @BruceJia
- 500 year l0ng science experiment with bacteria. Link. ht @vgr
- Russia is stealing the Magnetic North Pole :) Link. ht @vgr
- Moving beyond cyberpunk. Link. ht @vgr
- Deepmind gets inside the human OODA loop in Starcraft. Link. ht @vgr
- Dropping out in China. Link. ht @vgr
- An interesting dialogue about institutions and truth. tldr: It’s turtles all the way. Link. ht @machado
Short Takes
“I’ve always been interested in comics for their cultural-fringe nature — they’re visual storytelling as edge case, not remotely fitting into the structures and shapes of commercial visual narrative. This is why elements of comics have always trickled back into the cultural mainstream – comics are one giant cheap-ass lab full of unpaid volunteers let loose with old machinery and out-of-date chemicals.” — Warren Ellis
via @vgr
