PermaPunk – Visionary Non/Fictions

October 11, 2019 By
This entry is part 2 of 2 in the series Refactor Camp 2019

In this next talk from Refactor Camp, 2019, Acre Liu talks about about putting permaculture and cyberpunk together in a single vision.

Series Navigation<< Becoming the Internet
Leave a Comment

Get Ribbonfarm in your inbox

Get new post updates by email

New post updates are sent out once a week

About Venkatesh Rao

Venkat is the founder and editor-in-chief of ribbonfarm. Follow him on Twitter

Leave a Comment

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.