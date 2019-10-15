Observability and Time

October 15, 2019 By
This entry is part 3 of 3 in the series Refactor Camp 2019

In this talk, Lisa Neigut talks about reality construction from the point of view quantum mechanics, pulling together the thinking of David Deutsch and Richard Feynman.

Series Navigation<< PermaPunk – Visionary Non/Fictions
Leave a Comment

Get Ribbonfarm in your inbox

Get new post updates by email

New post updates are sent out once a week

About Venkatesh Rao

Venkat is the founder and editor-in-chief of ribbonfarm. Follow him on Twitter

Leave a Comment

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.