We’re going to be posting the talks from Refactor Camp 2019 one at a time as a blogchain over the next next couple of months, in a pseudorandom order. First up, architect and software engineer, Damjan Jovanovic talks on how design works to create the world through the “transparency” of tools, and connects the creation of space through architecture with the creation of internet space.
Becoming the Internet
October 8, 2019 By Venkatesh Rao
Get Ribbonfarm in your inbox
Get new post updates by email
New post updates are sent out once a week
About Venkatesh Rao
Venkat is the founder and editor-in-chief of ribbonfarm. Follow him on Twitter
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Comment