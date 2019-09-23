Domestic Cozy: 8

By

Last time, I explored (with some crowdsourced help) how domestic cozy is a retreat from public life along four vectors: discomfort, danger, deprivation, and ceremony, or DDDC. I also proposed four archetypal spaces that domestic cozy is not like: airport, minefield, desert, and mansion. When you intersect those four qualities in a Venn diagram and try to label various intersections, you get a map of the negative space of domestic cozy. The residual public is at the center, surrounded by various pure and composite archetypal spaces.

What used to be a liberating crossing of a threshold, from the constraints of domesticity to the freedoms of public life, is now a complex descent, from the freedom of intimate spaces, into an imprisoning hell-of-other-people, via increasingly dank stages and levels. The Arrow of Freedom™ now points in the other direction. Escape now lies inwards.

What is left behind when there is this kind of systematic but incomplete retreat from particular aspects of a situation?

In Part 3, I argued that incursion of safe-space sensibilities makes residual public spaces more domestic. But this feels incomplete in a way that became clear to me reading this intriguing argument in the The American Interest, about Melville’s Bartleby representing a safe-space archetype:

Let’s look at the construction of the line [“I would prefer not to”]. It’s eminently passive. It’s not a flat refusal, it’s not rude, it puts its emphasis on feelings. It’s safe space talk…In its silent form, we might now call it “ghosting.” And make no mistake, ghosting is what Bartleby is doing: both ghosting his employer, while being physically present at work, and ghosting himself with his own life.

This is, I think, a correct characterization of safe spaces, and therefore an incomplete characterization of both domestic cozy and the residual public.

Domestic cozy maps to a kind of background, private regime of safe spaces that sometimes irrupts, heavily armored, into the residual public, like a habitable spaceship sometimes irrupts into the inhospitable environment of outer space.

And like outer space, the residual public is more than a featureless vacuum; it is a space marked by the intersection of active discomforts, dangers, deprivations, and yes, austere ceremony (outer space is defined by elegant geometries carved out by orbital mechanics, while public spaces are defined by elegant geometries carved out by architects over the ages).

The discomforts, dangers, deprivations, and ceremony of a functional public life all tend to serve a singular purpose: creating and maintaining a space of precarious, artificial neutrality, conducive to the creation of common-wealth. When you don’t do the work, the neutrality dissipates, and you are left with decidedly non-neutral public spaces as another article in The American Interest argues.

The residual public becomes defined by the pageantry of periodic domestic-cozy incursions of private life into public life, the way outer space is defined for us by the pageantry of space programs.

That is what the public has turned into: a zone of domestic-cozy space programs: safe spaces venturing into hostile environments under cover of high-tech defensive boundaries. This is true of both online and offline public spaces. Both are loci of something like a political space race. Every ideology has its own space program and target public spaces. If progressive domestic cozy has claimed college campuses, Trumpist domestic cozy has claimed Washington, DC (literally; the city has been pwned by a single family of cozy grifters that has made it a safe space for itself). And both feel under siege.

This is a pattern of behavior that tends to destroy rather than create commons social capital.

In the Prisoner’s Dilemma, often used to model such situations, mutual cooperation and mutual defection are the two extreme regimes usually discussed, modeling, respectively, a healthy neutral commons and a tragedy-of-the-commons situation. Mutual exploitation is an in-between regime that becomes optimal under certain conditions. First you safely advance into the public space to beat up on me, while I retreat rather than fight you. Then you retreat and I advance to beat up on you. Repeat, taking turns, so we both get to harvest what’s left of the wealth in the commons, until it is all gone. It is a kind of perverse cooperation.

Seen as a mutual exploitation equilibrium, the tedious cycle of parade and counter-parade, march and counter-march, demonstration and counter-demonstration, debunking and counter-debunking, makes sense. Instead of being a shared neutral zone, the public turns into a time-shared extension of competing cozy domesticities.