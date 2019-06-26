Predictable Identities 12: Fear, Myths, and the Outgroup – Part II

In Neuropsychology of Group Aggression Jordan Peterson, before anyone knew or hated him, inadvertently describes why some people will passionately hate him when they find out.
The article talks about high-level models keeping anxiety and fear of the unknown at bay. When these models are challenged by new data, people whose frameworks are already straining will react to the challenge with hostility. They will engage in “confirmation extortion” and attack the messenger.
[…] the tendency to demonize evidence of conceptual insufficiency, or the bearers of that evidence, and to ‘morally’ attempt to eliminate it or them from existence.
Making a distinction between “reporters” and “journalists”, the latter’s job is not to describe facts but to interpret their meaning. Meaning-making involves applying stock narratives, the primary one often being “the outgroup is evil and all the same”. For journalists whose outgroup are conservatives, Peterson highlights the acute “conceptual insufficiency” of that narrative.
Conservatives are not supposed to be humanities professors at Harvard, but Peterson was. Conservatives are supposed to say that life begins at conception, but Peterson’s takes a full minute to think of what to say on abortion, and five more to say it.
In his most notorious interview, journalist Cathy Newman repeats “so you’re saying…” dozens of times as she tries to cram Peterson’s idiosyncratic worldview into a familiar narrative – quintessential confirmation extortion. When he’s not around to interview, journalists often engage in “moral elimination” by associating him with the worst of his fans.
Why not attack the worst of his arguments instead? I think it has less to do with the strength of Peterson’s arguments and more with the journalists’ own anxiety. The financial anxiety of a struggling industry, the status anxiety of alternative outlets stealing attention, and the ideological anxiety of their narratives failing in the face of a weirding world full of weird people like Jordan Peterson.
Comments
Damn man your blogchain is racing ahead of all of mine… 12 parts already 😝
By my count, you’re writing 6.5 blogchains (unless you gave up on any), Ian Cheng is writing 0.5, and no one else has blogchained since April. What are your reflections on this writing format?
Personally, I find that 300 words is the sweet spot for me in terms of length. If each post had to be longer, the task of writing them would be too daunting to bang out in a single session and I would’ve probably given up by now. If they were shorter I would feel that I can’t even express a single idea well. Even now it’s a struggle to edit each post down from a 350-400 word draft, and several of the comments ask why I didn’t think of some obvious thing to add.
But as for the chain itself, I’m not sure how coherent it would be for someone who is going to read the posts in order. I’m constantly worried that I repeat myself too much or not enough, that the topics are either too narrow or too disconnected. Also, it’s strange to keep writing what is ultimately a single work on a topic on which I’ve changed my mind in several ways since the blogchain began. It’s almost like a collaboration between different Jacobs, and neither of us knows exactly what the other is trying to say.
I think one of the ways we’re going to find out is by compiling the posts into short stand-alone ebooks/pdfs and distributing them. I suspect they’ll read a little bit like impressionistic essay series. One of the things I’m personally testing is “long arc” dynamics… how big ideas accumulate when you let them breathe in a rhythm as opposed to waterfall-dumping them. I plan to do summary posts for mine every 10 parts or so, to get people caught up and reinforce long-arc themes. You might want to try something similar.
Your thoughts on this blogchain are extremely lucid, among the best on Ribbonfarm.
I wonder how well people are able to put all this to use, though. A Tibetan guru once told me, “Most people in the West are afflicted with the wound that you get what you pay for, and if it ain’t expensive, it ain’t worth having.” I guess that’s normal guru talk, but it also makes me wonder — I’m 39, have a degree in Sociology and experience in multiple industries, having lived in two different cultures. This whole “Predictable Identities” series holds a lot of the wisdom I’ve picked up from observing people.
This one for example, explains people’s need to resort to odd heroics when someone doesn’t wave the exact, unadulterated ideological flag that agrees with them. The whole blog chain more than touches the fact that it also bothers people when someone doesn’t do what’s expected, even if ostensibly, they are in the same camp. And many people’s social responses in these situations of ambiguity resemble the histrionic presentations of heroic action — basically, rising to face their own fear with a sword and a bow.
All this also helps make a good argument for one of Venkat’s 42 rules of consulting: Stay Normcore in your presentation to your clients.
You don’t want to scare off those little social squirrels, or tip them off that you might scare off someone near them.