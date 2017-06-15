Pitches and Prompts is a longform bloggers marketplace where bloggers and readers, both on ribbonfarm and beyond, can connect over emerging themes that are worth writing about. Use the form below (may take a couple of seconds to load) to submit a pitch or prompt. You can also click here to open the form in a new window.

The core of the marketplace is a monthly members-only email newsletter with a curated list of the latest pitches and prompts. We may add more infrastructure as the experiment evolves. The member program ($8 per month) is invite-only, and open to those who submit at least one prompt that is accepted for the newsletter.