The Ribbonfarm Editorial Board (RED!) comprises five editors-at-large who help scout for new writing talent, contribute occasional pieces, help edit contributions in their areas of interest, and generally serve as an advisory panel for editorial direction setting and site governance.

Kevin Simler

Kevin is a writer and software engineer currently living in San Francisco. He blogs at Melting Asphalt and recently coauthored The Elephant in the Brain with Robin Hanson. He has been contributing to Ribbonfarm since October 2012.

Joe Kelly

Joe is an Austin-based entrepreneur. He was the co-founder of Infochimps (acquired by CSC), and is now building a cryptocurrency startup, Unchained Capital. and has also been instrumental in helping organize Refactor Camp in recent years. His main blog is at josephckelly.com. He has been contributing to Ribbonfarm since March 2016.

Carlos Bueno

Carlos is the author of the pioneering kidtech book, Lauren Ipsum, and a Silicon Valley tech veteran. He has been contributing to Ribbonfarm since June 2016.

Renee DiResta

Renee is a veteran of both Wall Street and Silicon Valley, where she has worked on both the entrepreneur and investor sides. She is the author of a book on hardware startups. She has been contributing to Ribbonfarm since September 2016.

Taylor Pearson

Taylor is the author of The End of Jobs, a Top Three ‘Start Your Own Business’ Books of 2015 according to Inc Magazine. It has sold tens of thousands of copies and been translated into half a dozen languages. His work has been featured in dozens of media outlets including Business Insider, Inc, and Entrepreneur. He has been contributing to Ribbonfarm since February 2017.