Pandemic Dashboard: 1

I’m starting a new blogchain to track the COVID-19 pandemic, in a new, modular, block-based format. Each part will be a variable number of tweet-sized status assessments in titled blocks, coded red/green/yellow, like so:

Flattening the Curve The innumeracy of the initial versions has given way to an appreciation of the actual level to which the healthcare system will be overwhelmed, but no actual solution.

I call this format a blocktrace dashboard: a dashboard in the form of a blogchain of blocktraces evolving across parts. For this first dashboard, I have 15 status blocks, most of which I think I’ll be tracking for a while. But most updates will probably be 3-4 blocks. If you want to make your own blocktrace dashboard to track the pandemic (or anything else), scroll to the bottom for the how-to. It’s really easy in WordPress.

PPE Shortages Shortages of personal protective equipment still at critical levels, and healthcare workers exposed to severe risk in the United States. Logistics shutdowns prevent movement from surplus to deficit areas.

Monetary Intervention Zero interest rates in the US. Well, that’s about as far as you can go with normal monetarism for now. Negative interest rates? Cash is king and deflation looms. What’s next? We’ll see.

Pollution Levels Looks like wherever there is a significant social distancing to quarantine level responses, pollution goes down radically, with climate and health benefits.

Fiscal Intervention Looks like a shitshow of epic proportions destined to turn into the usual sort of corporate welfare boondoggle and a decade-long trashed economy.

Supply Chain Freeze To be expected. But looks like it will pick back up faster than the healthcare system will get back on its feet at least. So far, no signs of collapse in essential goods/materials flow.

Culture War The Culture War has simply morphed into a virus edition that promises to make things worse all around. Mooks on all sides unable to reorient to target the virus rather than the outgroup.

The Great Indoors Domestic cozy morphs into hard cozy, with some long overdue strengthening of inner, domestic life after a century+ of consumerist culture. Cooking, crafts, bodyweight home exercise. All good.

Service Economy Borked. Possibly for good in many cases. Visible services like restaurants might be able to sell gift cards, less visible ones are in trouble. Perishables like flowers are extra hard-hit.

Ventilators Some positive signs aside (Ventec, the 5-in-1 startup out of Seattle), this is basically bright red. Other manufacturing lines cannot be easily transformed to produce more ventilators in time.

Globalization Anti-globalists seem to assume this is the death-knell of globalization, with rollback to nationalist industrial bases. There is trouble ahead for globalization, but no rewind button. Looks threatened but not fatally so.

Financial Sector No moves to reform it in any meaningful way. Proposed cures all sound like bailouts/nationalization in, not imaginative ways forward. No sign moral hazard of externalities will be addressed.

Normal Accidents The probability of normal accidents in Charles Perrow’s sense just went up dramatically. Imagine an earthquake or forest fire or other crisis hitting while this is going on.

Beyond Fat and Lean Understandable backlash against lean, largely uniformed, but we’re headed for a global technology stack that will transcend the lean vs. fat dichotomy. I want a piece of this conversation.

Virtual Culture The biggest silver lining in this whole thing is the dramatic increase in intelligent attention being directed at every aspect of virtual culture. The internet will save the world.

Blocktrace Dashboards

Basically, the idea is to take the blogchain idea one fractal level lower, and make it work as a sort of braided collection of slow-evolving twitter-thread style traces of tracked items. If the blogchain unbundled the longform blog post, the blocktrace dashboard unbundles the blogchain further into something comparable to twitter threads. We’re headed for full containerization of text here on ribbonfarm 😎.

When this is all over, I hope to export these to a set of index cards somehow to try and make big-picture sense of what the hell happened. This dashboard is more logging and observation than interpretation or analysis.

Make your own blocktrace dashboard!

If you’d like to copy this format on a WordPress blog, you can easily create reusable blocks to make it trivial to use. I used a 1:2 ratio 2-column layout block, with the red/yellow/green icon images on the left, an H4 title block and a paragraph block on the right. When I want to do a block status, I simply insert the appropriate (red/yellow/green) reusable block, convert to regular block, and edit as desired. Use a series plugin to make a blogchain out of the individual dashboard posts. Feel free to copy my RGB status images or make your own. And feel free to copy-paste this how-to explainer block if you decide to start one.



Use simple, obvious blocktrace titles. New ones can be added, and old ones can be abandoned. One-off status notes can be inserted not every new status block has to be the start of a blocktrace. You can build up a batch update over several days by adding one block at a time and then “pushing” a blogchain entry with a handful of blocks.



You could also do individual block threads on twitter by keeping a set of RGB images handy, or on Mastodon, and string them together as a metathread. There’s probably also a way to do this using block references in Roam.