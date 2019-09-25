Elderblog Sutra: 9

By

A friend recently remarked that I seem to have become concerned with my “legacy” lately (in both past and future senses of the terms). It struck me as an understandable gloss on some of my current interests, but fundamentally off somehow. To think of this blog as my “legacy” seems not just laughably self-important, but a category error of sorts. The word legacy seems like a non sequitur in the context of my interest in my personal history/baggage/madeline-indexed memories. So I decided to probe the idea a bit, starting from the dumbest, most literal-minded angle I could think of: raw time accounting.

Apparently, the number of people who have ever lived is about 108 billion (so about 7% of all who have ever lived are alive today). At an average lifespan of say 40, that’s about 4 trillion years of homo sapiens years in the species historical memory bank. If you live to an average lifespan of say 70 years, your personal story will, in raw data terms, constitute about 16 trillionths of all subjectively experienced/enacted history. If you prefer objective, chronological time comparisons, your 70 years is about 5 trillionths of all time, the universe being about 13.2 trillion years old.

These two measures are the personal temporal equivalents of the pale blue dot, but much worse.

If you were to visualize this, a 16 trillionth is like 1 pixel in a 250,000×250,000 image. At a high-end print resolution of 300 pixels per inch, this would be a dot on a square page 70 feet by 70 feet. This is the clear, simple, and wrong answer to the question “what is legacy?” — a pinprick on the carpet in a pretty large conference room. But it points the way to the right answer.

Come at it another way. A nice, fat, Big History book, covering all human history, is perhaps 100,000 words. To merit a one-sentence footnote of say 10 words, the raw significance of your appearance in the story would have to be about 1/10,000.

A ten-thousandth is about 6.25 million times bigger than a a 16-trillionth. So to enter the history books, your life will have to have had about 6 million times the significance of the average forgettable schmuck. Or put another way, you’d have to do something that 16 million schmucks imitate after you in the future. You’d be one pixel in a 100×100 image, created by compressing that 250,000×250,000 image (much of which is forgettable, gray background pixels) 6 million-fold. That’s much better.

This is the sort of interesting silliness you get to if start with Paul Graham’s definition of history: that it is merely all the data we have so far. In We Are All Architects Now, I flipped that definition and argued that history is a technology of forgetting (specifically a forgetting via compression), and a baseline criterion for having appeared in history at all is that you weren’t part of the systematic forgetting of boring rerun bits.

But a better definition is Kurt Vonnegut’s: “history is merely a list of surprises; it can only prepare us to be surprised yet again.” In Blockchains Never Forget, I suggested combining the two definitions to arrive at a third which reconciles the past and future oriented senses of legacy: history is a list of everything that has been forgiven so far. The logic here is as follows:

Almost everything that happens is an forgettable approximate rerun of something that has happened before; a weight update on a timeless pattern. What’s worth remembering is surprises, but they have to be surprises people care about enough that the consequences become self-perpetuating as new patterns. Consequential, infinite-game surprises. Consequential surprises likely have good and bad effects, indefinitely extended, and they are only fully integrated into the story of humanity when the latter are forgiven, and some descendant of the original pattern can be fruitfully repeated without incident. The result is harmony between legacy past and legacy future.

Combining that conceptual definition with the silly calculation in this post, we arrive at a quantitative-qualitative definition of Minimum Viable Legacy: you must do something surprising enough that you end up responsible for a ten-thousandth of everything that has been forgiven so far. One element on a stack-ranked list of forgiven surprises numbering 10,000. Preferably modeled as one verified transaction on a blockchain.

A way to interpret this is in DNA terms. You have a legacy if you’re 1/10,000 the history of mutations of the human memetic heritage. A surprise-forgiveness pair is a mutation-integration pair: a meme. The mutation is the transgression. The integration is the forgiveness.

By this definition, to produce a legacy is to produce a historic meme, one that doesn’t just spread today, but persists into tomorrow, next week, and next century, and at some point becomes part of how all humans think. This is a tall order (my best candidate is “mediocrity is good”).

So while this blogchain might occasionally come across as exploring a concern with legacy. It isn’t doing that. Even the Minimum Viable Legacy standard is far too high to unironically strive for. I’m perfectly fine being part of the vast, ongoing forgetting that carves out history.

I think this adds a useful clarity to elder-blogging (and any sort of elder-gaming) as a project. It’s not about legacy in any interesting sense for most of us, so the question then becomes: what is elder-gaming about, if it’s not about legacy?