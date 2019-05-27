Weirding Diary: 8

By

Elections in India and EU, and the US-China trade war, have sparked a fresh round of prognostications in my feeds, on the expected length of the global reactionary swing. Here’s a thread of representative opining from Yascha Mounk.

Weirding is not the same thing as the global rightward swing, but I believe it is going to be co-extensive in time with a generation of extremist politics, with the initiative sparking back and forth between far right and far left across the horseshoe gap, with far right having the overall advantage. Centrist positions are underwater in terms of viability.

I’ve come up with an estimate of my own: the weirding will last another 21 years, or until 2040. Counting from 2015, that makes it a 25 year half-cycle, which triangulates well with the 25 year neoliberal half cycle that came just before, making for a 50-year full cycle. If I’m right, I’ll be 66 by the time we’re done with the weirding, so I might as well get comfortable.

There are, I think, four secular factors muddying a purely bang-bang horseshoe-cyclic view:

The global societal response to the Internet Two generations coming of age amid precarity Climate change stressors and responses Inequality as a structural condition

I want to elaborate on the last one.

The geographic distribution of populations is now being shaped by the geographic distribution of wealth. People are choosing to live as close as they can afford to the sympathetic magic field of extreme wealth, rather than near sites of state power (which is weakening) or economic production (which is getting automated). Much of my own life has been funded directly by millionaires and billionaires in the last decade.

This structural effect is driving up cost of living, infrastructure pressures, gentrification, and NIMBYism in urban cores near where the wealthiest live. While this has an unexpected positive side effect (densification is a plus for climate action), in general, it seems to be an unsustainable trend, and something has to give.

It doesn’t matter if everything else gets cheaper with Moore’s Law, if rent, healthcare, and education costs race ahead of income. Those three costs drive hard choices, and that is putting existential pressures on institutions.

The first casualty appears to be education. A triangle of institutional death has appeared in education: the rich are brazenly gaming the system, the disadvantaged are ceding educational agency to profiteering social-justice grifters, and costs continue rising across the board even as returns continue to fall.

For actually acquiring a useful and enriching education, as opposed to earning a prestige credential or a political indoctrination, you increasingly have to resort to alternative means. Home-schooling, unschooling, autodidact college-level learning, and financially conservative models like lambda school make increasing sense. Paying for a 4-year degree, or even attending public school for free, increasingly appears to be a mug’s game in the West.

But for most, the default choice is to simply forgo education altogether and find postmodern analogs of premodern modes of survival. That foreshadows a Dark Age that will last longer than 21 years, since disinvestments from education have historically tended to compound and snowball across multiple generations.

The education system is officially down for the count. Other industrial era institutions will follow, as financially stressed people continue making hard choices, and privileged people choose between defending and fleeing public institutions. Lined up right behind education, there is a whole list of vulnerable institutions. Healthcare, news media, social security, the military, and the legal system. In the US, they are all precariously balanced on the watershed between public collapse and private flight.

In the near future, all schools at all levels will either be de facto rentier-elite finishing schools, or indoctrination schools for socialist revolutionaries.

Choices largely fall into two patterns of action: align with the wealthy, or against them.

The more people choose to align with wealth, the more larger-scale collective action will become impossible, and the closer we’ll get to revolutionary ecological resets.

The more people choose to align against wealth, the more public institutions will collapse, taken over by grifters as the privileged flee to private alternatives, and the closer we’ll get to revolutionary social resets.

Is there a way to hedge so we go down evolutionary paths? I don’t know. My personal strategy is increasingly to not bet on any middle-way compromise solutions at all. For the next 21 years, for every consequential thing, either the pro-wealthy or the anti-wealthy will win outright. A new institutional landscape will be carved out, one horseshoe lightning arc at a time.