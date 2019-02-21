Worlding Raga: 1

By

I have found a new evil twin, my first new one in a decade. His name is Ian Cheng and he is an artist. In my 2009 post on evil twins, I defined an evil twin as:

“…somebody who thinks exactly like you in most ways, but differs in just a few critical ways that end up making all the difference. Think the Batman and the Joker”

Back then, I identified Nassim Taleb and Alain de Botton as my evil twins. I have since demoted Taleb to mostly harmless, and de Botton seems to have diverged from me. I did tentatively add Bruce Sterling in 2016, but he is really more like an evil uncle than an evil twin. I tried making Sarah Perry an evil twin, but she’s neither evil enough, nor twinny enough.

But Ian is definitely a new evil twin, starting with the fact that he crafts a mean 2×2. This one, from his art book, Emissaries Guide to Worlding, is an A+. Tag yourselves, I’m obviously top right, “emissary to the WORLD.” Portal art is the perfect term for what I like to do.

Ian’s primary interest right now is what he calls worlding, and mine is what I call escaped realities. James Carse’s notion of finite and infinite games is a foundation for his current thinking, as it is for mine. He appears to take Philip K. Dick’s definition of reality as “that which does not go away when you stop believing in it” as a personal affront, as do I.

There is even a very evil-twin story to how I encountered Ian’s work (I haven’t met him yet).

I was speaking at an event at the Serpentine gallery last year, and just as I was heading back, Ben Vickers, the CTO, handed me a signed copy of Emissaries, saying Ian really wanted me to have it. I didn’t think much of it, since people often hand me books, and I rarely get into them.

In hindsight, this was a “you’ve been served” moment from an evil twin. Like the closing scene of Batman Begins, when Commissioner Gordon (played by Ben Vickers) mentions the Joker in passing.

Kidding aside, it’s always really fascinating to find someone who has found their way to the same idea spaces as you, and brings a similar aesthetic sensibility and sophistication level to it, BUT comes at it from a completely different direction.

I have been interested in what Ian calls worlding for as long as I can remember, and one of the most disheartening things about the idea space is that most of what you can find written about it is how-to world-building cookbooks for producing ersatz fictional worlds, for people who want to write pastiches of Tolkien or Asimov.

But Ian clearly gets worlding at an actually interesting level.

One of my criteria for an evil twin is that their work must make you viscerally uncomfortable, because it’s in an uncanny valley relative to your own. I’ve only made it a few pages into Ian’s book because every paragraph has bits of this viscerally disturbing uncanny resonance. I suspect it will be very slow going for me indeed.

Compare for instance, these two thoughts. If you’ve been reading me for a while, can you tell which one is mine, and which one is Ian’s?

A world is a thought without a thinker that defeats almost all your efforts to escape it.

and

Simulating its futures is innovating an infinite-enough game engine for the world — its characters and ecology — to perpetuate itself without its original supervising author.

It’s okay if you can’t, but the thing is, in a few years, I wouldn’t be able to (one of the consequences of writing a shit ton is that you often can’t recognize your own words if they’re quoted back at you after a few years). They are similar thoughts, either of which could have germinated in my head. One is just an evil-twin version.

Now imagine this sense of uncomfortable deja vu, “I’ve seen this thought before, possibly in my own head,” every other line, and you get what it’s like to read an evil twin.

I mean consider this passage where Ian’s thought, the second one, features (mine is the first one, which I tweeted yesterday before reading this). The whole passage reads like something I might have written, if you squint a bit, only more eloquent.

Finding a new evil twin is a good feeling. A sense of looking at yourself in a funhouse mirror; of seeing double. A sense of somebody having gotten inside your head; inside your OODA loop. It doesn’t happen to me often.

Anyhow, since I’ve been served, in honor of my new evil twin, I’m going to steal the term “worlding” for titling this new blogchain, in which I will explore thought spaces where we must ultimately battle. I’m calling it Worlding Raga since it is a set of themes, which I think about in musical terms, that I want to play with. Something between a scale and a melody of themes. A raga in short.