Elderblog Sutra: 2

A necessary, but not sufficient, condition for an elderblog to exist is an underlying pristine blog that is old enough, and contentful enough, to serve as a landscape on which an elder game can be played. Ribbonfarm is at 11.5 years, 715 posts, and nearly 1.6 million words. The numbers are merely skin in the elder game. The spirit of the condition is that a coherent pristine game — “refactoring perception” in our case — should be winding down.
Elder-blogging possibilities obviously depend on the nature of the pristine landscape. Newsy blogs suggest history-based elder games. Blogs based on transient subject matter, such as product or fashion blogs, suggest trend-mining elder games.
Atemporal longform blogs like Ribbonfarm, like cities past a founding era, suggest metatextual or infratextual games. Skyscrapers on regraded or reclaimed land that reshape territory, versus new roads, tunnels, or bridges that conform to existing territory.
The two are not mutually exclusive. Seattle for example, features many examples of both kinds of urban-planning elder games. These have been played since the city’s pristine game ended with the Klondike gold rush in 1900. Last weekend, my wife and I walked the newly opened Seattle SR-99 tunnel. Over the next few months, the old Alaskan Way viaduct that the tunnel replaces will be demolished. We’re living through a major infratextual porn chapter of Seattle’s elder-game era.
I favor infratextuality. Tunnels over skyscrapers. Infratextuality weaves a landscape into a landscape. The pristine landscape is still there, modulo weathering, aging, falsification, and decay effects. Infratextual elements recode and grow the landscape while preserving memories. Metatextual elements, on the other hand, have a tendency to erase memories and rewrite history.
If you know of good elderblog candidates, I’d appreciate links in the comments, perhaps with a short comment on what elder game is going on there, if any.
Comments
I have a suggestion for an Elderblog game for you, though I suspect you might hate it: post-mortems.
Revisit old posts and praise/critique them based on your current understanding and use of them since they were written.
Are the ideas still in your toolkit? Is there unexploited potential in the ideas, or do you feel you chewed them over thoroughly? Do you sometimes ask yourself: “What was I thinking?”
There are some posts, especially those that proposed new analytic schemas, that I remember taking several reads to process, only for them to disappear down the memory hole…
Hehe, you’re right, that’s almost exactly what I *don’t* want to do. Those are the markers of late style thinking and metatextuality. The skeletons remain in closets, things that sank without a trace stay wrecked on the ocean floor etc.
Praise/critique is for others to do if they think it deserves that much attention. For me, the archives are ground for new constructions, not a place to wallow in.
Firstly – I’m a fan of this elderblogging series and thinking. Much more interesting than the blogging is alive / blogging is dead debate. And also more pragmatic than the “I quit blogging” trope.
Secondly – it made me think of Design Sponge, which is an old blog for sure (definitely a landscape to play an elder game on top of if they choose). Instead of quitting they announced a long (9-months) warm-down period which I thought interesting and uncommon. I doubt they’ll choose the weird Venkatesh route but they could.
Thirdly – for some reason the analogy of the artist comes to mind. The broke artist moves into the bad neighborhood in the 70s and buys a cheap apartment. Creates cultural output for 40 years and is ready to quit but now sits on top of a multi-million-dollar real estate property. A blog is an accumulation of something not unlike real estate. The game you’re playing now is the late-stage artist who’s now “rich” and has to reconcile art with capitalism. Maybe.