Last year, I sensed my luck changing. It felt like a streak of good fortune, stretching back at least three decades, was gently but firmly coming to an end. But not because of anything I personally did or didn’t do, and not limited to me. Rather it was the luck equivalent of a big, slow earthquake deep down in the stack of civilizational infrastructure upon which my life, and the lives of people like me (information economy global urban elites, let’s say) depends. I call this kind of luck stack luck, an unreasonableness in the nature of the world working for or against you, creating either serendipity or zemblanity in your life. The best description of stack luck I have found is a passage in Joseph Heller’s Catch 22:

“I really can’t believe it,” Clevinger exclaimed to Yossarian in a voice rising and falling in protest and wonder. “It’s a complete reversion to primitive superstition. They’re confusing cause and effect. It makes as much sense as knocking on wood or crossing your fingers. They really believe that we wouldn’t have to fly that mission tomorrow if someone would only tiptoe up to the map in the middle of the night and move the bomb line over Bologna. Can you imagine? You and I must be the only rational ones left.” In the middle of the night Yossarian knocked on wood, crossed his fingers, and tiptoed out of his tent to move the bomb line up over Bologna.

The kicker of course, is that the next morning, the map is mistaken for the territory and effect turns into cause. The commanding officers assume that Bologna has been captured, and cancel the bombing run. Contrary to the rational expectations of Clevinger, a Harvard graduate who believes in the fundamental reasonableness of the world he inhabits, action driven by superstition works in the crazy environment of the World War 2 bureaucracy. The course of events is changed by a self-validating superstition. And if you think this sort of thing can only happen in fiction, you haven’t lived enough.

***

As Heller remarks elsewhere in the book, “Clevinger was dead, that was the basic flaw in his philosophy.”

The genius of Yossarian, the stack-lucky protagonist of Catch-22, is that he manages to be functionally crazy in exactly the right way needed to survive. Instead of living by justified, true beliefs, in a world he believes to be reasonable, he lives by adaptive, effective beliefs, in a world he believes to be crazy.

My unconscious life mission, I’ve lately come to realize, has always been to be as much like Yossarian, and as unlike Clevinger, as humanly possible. I’d rather be crazy and alive, than sane and dead.

That’s become difficult in the last year, because the world is slowly being taken over by people who seem to want to be crazy and dead. And there’s no way to compete with insane death-wishes. I suppose there’s a 2×2 here: sane versus crazy, alive versus dead.

The possibility of sane and alive is the hope that drives rationalists. The possibility of crazy and alive is what fuels the stack-lucky, and increasingly, the latter is a better bet.

But neither bet is a certainty. The reality of sane and dead is what brings down the rationalists. The reality of crazy and dead is what brings down the weird.

Crazy and dead is apparently the ground state of human civilization. When things break crazy, the lunatics end up running the asylum.

A lunatic, by my definition, is a stupid person in Cipolla’s sense: a person who causes losses to another person or to a group of persons while himself deriving no gain and even possibly incurring losses.

Yep, these people now run the world.

***

Sufficient complexity, experienced from the inside, is indistinguishable from crazy.

The postmodern world can stay complex longer than you can stay rationally enlightened. Long past the point where you exhaust your reserves of courage, imagination, and intelligence, the world of 2019 retains a deep capacity to upend your life in unpleasant and pleasant ways.

To thrive in the world of today, you need stack luck. It is a deep kind of luck that goes far beyond things like being born with good genes, class privilege and a good passport. Or even being in the right place at the right time. This is luck driven by phenomena that penetrate all the way to civilizational bedrock, span the globe, and are driven by forces that unfold in deep, geological time. Luck that penetrates deep into your psyche, affecting the very fabric of your thought, and the tenor of your relationships.

Luck governed by rules that are, to paraphrase Morpheus, not very different from the rules of a computer system. Some of them can be bent. Others can be broken. To tap into stack luck, you have to think entangled, and act spooky, like Yossarian. You have to give up linear notions of cause and effect, and think in strange loops.

You cannot do this if you are too reasonable. Shaw’s famous dictum, that reasonable men adapt themselves to the world, and all progress depends on unreasonable men, has been upended. Now, it is the unreasonable man who adapts himself to the weirdness of the world. The reasonable man believes in some sort of death-wish utopia of apparent reasonableness that the weird world will not allow to stably exist.

Only the unreasonable can adapt. To be reasonable is to regress at best, and court death at worst.

***

To be stack lucky is to have a preternatural ability to adapt to the phenomenology of a complex system that is coextensive with the earth itself in space and time and does not yield its secrets to reasonable people. The “stack” comprises an intertwingled matrix of the artificial and the natural, the organic and the inorganic, the intelligent and the dumb, the sentient and the non-sentient, the modern and the ancient.

Having a blog post go viral is a case of stack luck. Bagging a seat on a starship is a case of stack luck. Having a fragment of your obscure work of art turn into a big, profitable meme is a case of stack luck. Betting correctly on a stock market crash is case of stack luck. Getting in early on a social platform and reaping the reputational dividend of being an early adopter is stack luck. Moving a line on a map and causing a corresponding change in the fate of the territory is stack luck. Getting to be President or Prime Minister of major countries is a case of stack luck.

I haven’t met anyone who has tapped into stack luck pursuing any kind of reasonable playbook. Only insane ones.

Unlike regular luck, stack luck is not a function of knowability. We are not talking about unknown unknowns or black swans here. Nor is stack luck necessarily uncomputable, like the effects of the proverbial flapping butterfly in Australia causing hurricanes in America. Nor are we helpless in the face of stack fortunes: we have agency, particularly in the form of physical mobility to position ourselves in the right place and time in the stack.

Stack luck is knowable, computable, and manipulable. It is just not reasonable.

To be reasonable in 2019 is to end up dead, like Clevinger. To be unreasonable in the wrong way is to end up crazy and dead.

To work stack luck, and stay alive and thriving, you have to be unreasonable in the right way. I thought I knew how to do that, but in 2018, I learned that my old way of being crazy and staying alive had stopped working. But I had a good run with it.

I have to go look for a new vein of crazy to tap into, and relearn how to get stack lucky again. You probably should too.