Happy 2019

January 3, 2019 By

We don’t have a post ready to go to kick off the year, but I figured I’d memorialize the New Horizons flyby of Ultima Thule into a new year’s greeting card for you guys. The story of how my new favorite Kuiper Belt Object was discovered and targeted is told in this excellent twitter thread by Alex Parker, who was part of the team.  I wrote about New Horizons during the Pluto flyby.

Hope you all had a good break. We’ll get going with real posts next week. Happy New Year!

2 Comments

Get Ribbonfarm in your inbox

Get new post updates by email

New post updates are sent out once a week

About Venkatesh Rao

Venkat is the founder and editor-in-chief of ribbonfarm. Follow him on Twitter

Comments

  1. Bruce says:
    January 3, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Happy 2019 and to a serendipitous year!

    Reply
  2. Ralph W Witherell says:
    January 4, 2019 at 3:57 am

    Happy New Year Venkatesh.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.