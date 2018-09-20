Dodo Thoughts

This morning at the Natural History Museum in London, I saw a stuffed dodo. As I meditated on the poor, dumb extinct bird, I was struck by an unsettling thought: All the thinking ever done by all the dodos that ever lived has been for nought. The species’ failure to continue existing is not just the failure of the dodo genome. It is also the failure of the sum of all dodo thought.
There was once something it was like to be a dodo, and think thoughts only dodos could think, but now there isn’t. The dodo is worse than extinct. In some deep way, it was wrong about everything it thought it knew.
When we think about the adaptive fit of a species to its environment, we think about size, speed, coloration, feeding habits, and so on, but we don’t think about thinking. Sure, we talk about brain size as though it were just another morphological variable like height, but we don’t think about thinking in Darwinian terms. Things get weird when you go there.
It seems almost too trivial to be worth stating, but you can obviously define adaptation in terms of thinking. You are adapted to an environment if you can routinely think your way out of problems — especially life-ending threats — that it presents. Your species is adapted if it can think its way out of extinction threats.
And there is no such thing as definitively thinking your way out of a problem. All you can say is that you kept the game going. The computation did not halt, not today. After all, if you fail to solve a survival problem at any point in the future, did you really solve any other sub-problem along the way?
For a sufficiently thinky creature, you could almost ignore other attributes and treat characteristic modes of thought as the primary adaptive traits. The bar for ‘thinky creature’ is much lower than you might think. It’s not at human or even ape level. Even a gazelle is a thinky creature. Though we think of running speed as the defining survival adaptation for gazelles, I suspect a host of broken-brain thinking capacity failures would prove as fatal as broken legs. Running fast doesn’t help if your brain tells you to run towards the lion instead of away.
In my post last week, Think Entangled, Act Spooky, I argued that the anthropocene begins when survival in the built environment is as cognitively demanding as survival in the natural environment of evolutionary adaptation. It could easily grow more demanding, with the result that we go extinct.
You could generalize that idea into a standard of merit for a thought that is more basic than its truth. Truth is a nebulous thing (I have nebulosity on the brain since I met up with David Chapman today) but survival is not. Whatever truth is, the truth value of a thought is moot if the thought doesn’t have the ability to persist, recur, be captured, and transmitted as part of an individual’s stream of consciousness or as a transmitted meme. Or more generally, a thought is only as good as the survival robustness of the thought processes capable of thinking it.
Thoughts that survive long enough that there is something it is like to think the thoughts are a more basic class than truths. In philosophical terms, the truth-value of a thought supervenes on its survival value. In popular terms, to be true, a meme must first be minimally viral so it can be meaningfully thought at all.
For a thought to survive — or for a meme to persist in a cognitive environment — the thought process it is part of has to continue uninterrupted. It is not the size of the computer thinking the thought that matters but the survival of the computation containing it. Not all ideas make it.
This is a pretty disturbing thought about thoughts. What if the most profoundly and deeply truthful thoughts it is possible to think are really really bad at surviving? What if they go extinct within seconds in the Darwinian environment of a single living brain? What if they can only be thought by survival-compromised beings like dodos?
Our own thinking is circumstantial evidence for this view. The truest thoughts we are capable of thinking are not exactly the most survival-enhancing ones. The people who like to think those thoughts are famously bad at surviving. By contrast, some patently false thoughts are very good at surviving.
But if a thought cannot be part of a computation that can, in principle, survive indefinitely, is it in fact meaningful to call it true? What if all the “truths” we hold most dear are, due to some bad survival properties, only possible to think in terminating thought processes? What if true thoughts are suicidal by construction?
What if the answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything can only be contemplated by dodos? What if the Ultimate Truths are dodo thoughts?
Comments
> What if they can only be thought by survival-compromised beings like dodos?
Only the good die young?? Hmm that’s not a new idea, and ranks among with “young genius” and “mad genius” beliefs..
Overall, it’s a very nihilistic post, but has some ‘kernel of truth’ to it. I am thinking of a sci-fi comedy story around this.. .hmm.. how?
This may be a factor in why a religion becomes invested in the idea of an afterlife. An afterlife means that it’s still possible (indeed, unavoidable) to think the religion’s thoughts no matter what happens in the arena of physical survival—a huge source of validation. And conversely, most people intuit that if there is no life after death it renders all your beliefs kind of moot.
Where have all the dodos gone?
Dead as a dodo … you’ve heard that phrase before, but is the dodo really gone? Is it really extinct?
Well, is our good friend, Raphus cucullatus, aka Didus ineptus, really gone? If so, how would you know, statistical speaking that is?
When I was in Canberra recently, I learned a little bit more about just what it means to be extinct, and it’s not quite as clear-cut as you may think.
While attending some meetings for the Biodiversity Heritage Library (specifically, the kick-off meeting for the BHL-Australia project), a colleague, knowing my fondness for dodos, gave me a copy of Decision Point (a monthly magazine of the Applied Environmental Decision Analysis research hub.
In this April 2010 issue was a great article by Tracy Rout, “Dead as a Dodo?” that gave some very interesting statistical models of how scientists can determine if a species is, indeed, extinct.
By using a number of quantifiable metrics (e.g. confirmed sightings, time since last confirmed sighting, commonality of sighting, etc.), the statistical probability that a given species is extinct can be calculated and assigned a value. For the dodo, the likelihood of finding one (outside of my blogposts and avatars of course!) is a tiny 3.07 x 10^-6.
Why is this important? Well, for some species with a high probability of extinction, there’s not really much value in this calculation). But for other species, where there is still a statistical possibility of being extant, a range of other financial and environmental management factors come into play.
For instance, if it was known that the ivory billed woodpecker might still be alive, actions could be taken to preserve the habitat and investigate locating the survivors (sadly, the statistical probability of the ivory bill still being extant is a minimal 1.78 x 10 ^-13 – actually lower than the dodo because there were more historic sightings of the ivory bill than of dodos).
So, though there isn’t much hope for the dodo or the ivory billed woodpecker, there are still surprises, the so-called “Lazarus Species”, thought to be extinct, and in probability extinct, but which rise from the ultimate exit. Rout and his co-authors point out the yellow-spotted bell frog as an example (and don’t forget one of my favorite species, the coelacanth).
For more, see the full article:
Rout, TM, D Heinze & M McCarthy (2010). Optimal allocation of conservation resources to species that may be extinct. Conservation Biology. DOI: 10.111/j.1523-1739.2010.01461.x
I started reading Nietzsche today.
“After all, if you fail to solve a survival problem at any point in the future, did you really solve any other sub-problem along the way?”
This recalled Anton Chigurh’s line from No Country For Old Men (to someone he’s just about to kill): “If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule?”
Re the survival value of truth — I don’t think its so much that certain truths or thought forms are more or less survival-friendly, it’s that it is a very open question as to whether human thought in general is a good thing from the standpoint of long-term survival (it’s doing great in the short term), or if it’s a dangerous and ultimately fatal mutation of apes.
Centring the concern on human thought, however general, seems like an unnecessary act of speciesism.
If there’s anything that makes this article more than a rehash of Nietzsche’s views on life as will to power and the urvaluation of truth as will to nothingness, it’s the recognition of the value of various species’ thoughts, particularly in terms of the impact of those thoughts on their (and other species’) survival. While the thoughts themselves might be inaccessible, our thoughts about them are all too available.
Perhaps the human mind is comparable to the overdeveloped antlers of the extinct Irish Elk, like Zapffe claims, and doomed to weigh itself down in the gathering snow. It’s certainly an open question, just the sort of thing one might use to think oneself to death. If there’s anything special about humans, however, it’s that we can become so overburdened by our ability to imagine the thoughts of others as to do just that. Conversely, being able to think alterity to such an extent that it’s capable of acquiring density within our own minds could be just the thing to lead us out of our species’ apparently approaching winter.
Rather than resign ourselves to our own mutations, maybe it’s for humans to think the aberrations in other species in order to renew our lives.
This can be a great foundational argument for the psyciatry/mental-disorder/metal-freedom movement, which I see becoming mainstream in the coming years. That is, there is a lot of truth in the thoughts and experiences of scizophrenics, psycotics, bi-polars etc.
Also, in the context of Kurzwelian singularitarinism, it can become a principle to allow all computations to continue, similar to how we store all data aka Bid Data today, regardless of it’s value.