Dodo Thoughts

This morning at the Natural History Museum in London, I saw a stuffed dodo. As I meditated on the poor, dumb extinct bird, I was struck by an unsettling thought: All the thinking ever done by all the dodos that ever lived has been for nought. The species’ failure to continue existing is not just the failure of the dodo genome. It is also the failure of the sum of all dodo thought.

There was once something it was like to be a dodo, and think thoughts only dodos could think, but now there isn’t. The dodo is worse than extinct. In some deep way, it was wrong about everything it thought it knew.

When we think about the adaptive fit of a species to its environment, we think about size, speed, coloration, feeding habits, and so on, but we don’t think about thinking. Sure, we talk about brain size as though it were just another morphological variable like height, but we don’t think about thinking in Darwinian terms. Things get weird when you go there.

It seems almost too trivial to be worth stating, but you can obviously define adaptation in terms of thinking. You are adapted to an environment if you can routinely think your way out of problems — especially life-ending threats — that it presents. Your species is adapted if it can think its way out of extinction threats.

And there is no such thing as definitively thinking your way out of a problem. All you can say is that you kept the game going. The computation did not halt, not today. After all, if you fail to solve a survival problem at any point in the future, did you really solve any other sub-problem along the way?

For a sufficiently thinky creature, you could almost ignore other attributes and treat characteristic modes of thought as the primary adaptive traits. The bar for ‘thinky creature’ is much lower than you might think. It’s not at human or even ape level. Even a gazelle is a thinky creature. Though we think of running speed as the defining survival adaptation for gazelles, I suspect a host of broken-brain thinking capacity failures would prove as fatal as broken legs. Running fast doesn’t help if your brain tells you to run towards the lion instead of away.

In my post last week, Think Entangled, Act Spooky, I argued that the anthropocene begins when survival in the built environment is as cognitively demanding as survival in the natural environment of evolutionary adaptation. It could easily grow more demanding, with the result that we go extinct.

You could generalize that idea into a standard of merit for a thought that is more basic than its truth. Truth is a nebulous thing (I have nebulosity on the brain since I met up with David Chapman today) but survival is not. Whatever truth is, the truth value of a thought is moot if the thought doesn’t have the ability to persist, recur, be captured, and transmitted as part of an individual’s stream of consciousness or as a transmitted meme. Or more generally, a thought is only as good as the survival robustness of the thought processes capable of thinking it.

Thoughts that survive long enough that there is something it is like to think the thoughts are a more basic class than truths. In philosophical terms, the truth-value of a thought supervenes on its survival value. In popular terms, to be true, a meme must first be minimally viral so it can be meaningfully thought at all.

For a thought to survive — or for a meme to persist in a cognitive environment — the thought process it is part of has to continue uninterrupted. It is not the size of the computer thinking the thought that matters but the survival of the computation containing it. Not all ideas make it.

This is a pretty disturbing thought about thoughts. What if the most profoundly and deeply truthful thoughts it is possible to think are really really bad at surviving? What if they go extinct within seconds in the Darwinian environment of a single living brain? What if they can only be thought by survival-compromised beings like dodos?

Our own thinking is circumstantial evidence for this view. The truest thoughts we are capable of thinking are not exactly the most survival-enhancing ones. The people who like to think those thoughts are famously bad at surviving. By contrast, some patently false thoughts are very good at surviving.

But if a thought cannot be part of a computation that can, in principle, survive indefinitely, is it in fact meaningful to call it true? What if all the “truths” we hold most dear are, due to some bad survival properties, only possible to think in terminating thought processes? What if true thoughts are suicidal by construction?

What if the answer to Life, the Universe, and Everything can only be contemplated by dodos? What if the Ultimate Truths are dodo thoughts?