Refactorings Roundup 09/02/2018 — 09/15/18

We're slowing this roundup post down to fortnightly, so it's now twice as well curated 😎.

New Posts

AWS Amplify, React, Babel, and Webpack Setup by @jamescgibson. Link The Scent of Bad Psychology by putanumonit. Link How to Beat Neo-Nationalism in Three Moves by @stefanozorzi. Link Report: The Diminishing Marginal Value of Aesthetics by @telos. Link Destruction is a Choice by @vgr. Link The Constant Consumer by Drew Austin. Link. ht @vgr

Stuff We Read

Culture wars 2.0 and memetic tribes. Link. ht @vgr “Leap seconds are far from the only ongoing uncertainty about time…” Link. ht @msweet Earth’s Future: Planetary Park or World-Wide Exclusion Zone? Link. ht @vgr Can mindfulness reduce pain? Link. ht @aRandomCat Podcast on Bayesian thinking among other things. Link. ht @bkam Urban food production is always coming up against zoning laws. Link. ht @Bert Brutalist websites. Design inspiration. Link. ht @mrgunn The past was not as smelly as you think. Link. ht @adrianmryan Another internet celebrity sees the light (video, on quitting the Internet). Link. ht @miljko Tight vs loose and honor vs dignity cultures. Link. ht @vgr Traditional Euro-bloc: what it is, how it was built, why it can’t be built anymore. Link. ht @Elmkast A detailed assault on the book Sapiens. Link. ht @britt

Short takes

In any online argument about a problem, there are some people who are only having the argument because they want to fix the problem, and there are other people who are only talking about the problem because they want to win the argument. — @nindokag

Irreversible choices have 2 aspects besides not being able to go back: the fateful option leading to uncharted regimes, and do-overs being costly/impossible.If future is like past, or you can do-over cheaply, irreversibility is moot. Like Coke vs Sprite at a vending machine. — @vgr

