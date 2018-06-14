Chekov’s Gun and the Principle of Sufficient Reason

By

I have a sneaky trick I use to figure out the murderer when watching mystery shows. If there’s a random background character — say a doorman or a random neighbor — who gets insufficiently motivated screen time and lines in an early scene, they’re the murderer. If the role is being played by a mildly famous actor rather than a bit-part nobody, then you can be doubly sure. My hack exploits a human-character special case of the fact that good storytellers tend to follow, the Chekov’s gun principle:

“Remove everything that has no relevance to the story. If you say in the first chapter that there is a rifle hanging on the wall, in the second or third chapter it absolutely must go off. If it’s not going to be fired, it shouldn’t be hanging there.”

This isn’t an entirely fair trick of course, especially if you use the mildly famous actor clue, since it’s an extrinsic structural clue that’s outside the narrative proper, and one that won’t necessarily lead you to further guess the motive, or means. The lesson of the trick though, is that the assumption that there are no insignificant details in a story (or equivalently, that there is a good author behind the story) is an extremely powerful one. One that allows you to solve the mystery faster than if you had to sort out the significant details (as you would have to in a real murder). Of course, a great author, as opposed to a merely good one will distract you with a plausible alternative explanation for the Chekov’s gun that will lead you astray,.

The fact that Chekov’s gun can be used as a cheat points to why the corresponding idea in metaphysics, the Principle of Sufficient Reason (PSR), made famous by Leibniz, is so controversial.

Informally, the PSR is the idea that “everything happens for a reason.” There are no insignificant details in the universe, and everything must be accounted for. There are weak and strong versions, straightforward and tricky versions.

The PSR seems like an innocuous enough first principle to adopt. You mere require that there be a good reason for anything to be or happen.

Unlike Chekov’s gun, the PSR in its weaker forms is only causal, not teleological, but for the point I’m making, this doesn’t matter. Whether you demand to know the cause or consequence of something being the case, you are demanding causal intelligibility and connectedness in the universe. And as the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy entry notes, “This simple demand for thoroughgoing intelligibility yields some of the boldest and most challenging theses in the history of philosophy.”

This is not a trivial point. We are used to requiring coherence and internal consistency in models of reality. The PSR requires it of reality itself. In a way, the PSR is the assertion that there is in fact a coherent reality out there. That reality is perfectly mappable in principle, even if not in practice.

To believe in the PSR is to believe that there is a coherent structure to reality and that there is no true arbitrariness in nature. The PSR is the (usually unstated) assumption underlying any search for grand unified theories of things. There should be no loose ends, no superfluity, no mysterious parts unaccounted for in the cosmic Ikea manual. Everything should point towards the resolution of the murder, contribute to the construction of the Ikea dresser, or follow from the basic equations of physics.

The problem with the PSR is that it’s too powerful. It can be used to justify almost any metaphysical conclusion, depending on how willing you are to overfit the data. Leibniz, rather cleverly, used it as a way to give God something to do, even while helping invent the physics that was beginning to make the God hypothesis unnecessary. He also invented overfitting.

The modern form of Leibniz’s argument, in brief, is that you make up the sufficiency deficit in explaining why the universe is the way it is, by assigning “God” the job of picking the “best” universe that exists from among the many that could. You don’t even need to apply PSR in a teleological form to get there. You just need some unexplained arbitrariness in the parameters of the universe to get there (an alternative, equally unfalsifiable explanation is the anthropic principle).

To understand the appeal of the PSR, think about applying Chekov’s gun backwards. You’re handed a bald, undramatized account of the facts of some case, but you don’t know whether it’s real or made up. If the Chekov’s gun principle applies and everything in the story hangs together reasonably, you could argue that it’s been artificially authored. The party game of “two truths and a lie” is a test of this sort of ability to tell fact and fiction apart using structure alone, without access to additional fact-checking resources.

This explains why evidence of miracles is so important to religions. A miracle is a reverse-Chekov’s gun argument for the existence of divine agency, and relies on a strong (teleological) form of the PSR to work. A miracle is a loose end that allows you to expand your ontology.

If the PSR opens the door for religion, some form of it also appears to be necessary for doing science. If you don’t assume it, the idea of falsifiability is undermined, since a falsification need not be treated as a systematic flaw in a universal theory, requiring a systematic explanation.

In what sense is the PSR too strong? The issues with the PSR seem rather like the issues with the Axiom of Choice in mathematics: it allows you to draw a lot of conclusions that seem solid, but also conclusions that seem insane.

What happens if you drop the PSR?

To doubt the PSR is to adopt some variety of radical skepticism. As far as I can tell from a cursory Wikipedia-depth look (somebody correct me if I’m wrong here), Hume landed where he did, on a rather extreme form of empiricism, in part because he tried to get rid of the PSR, arguing that you can’t actually conclude a whole lot with any certainty about the universe. The result though, is that the universe then appears to be unreasonably lawful and structured, relative to whatever you can say about it with analytic certainty. So the Humean seems to be reduced to arguing things like “well, you can’t ground Newton’s laws on a sound epistemological footing in relation to sensed reality, but you should probably still expect billiard balls to behave in pretty lawful ways.”

In our murder mystery analogy, the Humean detective would solve cases but not claim solutions.

What happens if you keep the PSR?

I suspect one of the reasons philosophers are so wary of the PSR is that it turns subjective consciousness into ontological dynamite. It exists, and therefore must do so for sufficient reason. But nothing in the laws of physics says consciousness must exist. It also appears to have no observable consequences: anything a conscious entity could do, a philosophical zombie could do in an indistinguishable way. Subjective consciousness is not intelligibly connected to materiality. Anything that happens as a result of human agency can be explained without reference to subjective consciousness. So if it has no cause and no effects, it exists without sufficient reason. So you either have to give up the PSR, or give up believing in subjective consciousness, or give up believing in the material universe.

If you want to keep all three, you have to invent a reason, even if you can’t observe it. And that reason must invoke something that can interact with material reality, otherwise you are just left with two co-extensive domains, which taken together, constitute a larger reality within which neither piece has sufficient reason to exist.

Usually, the reason invented to keep all three is some variant of the God hypothesis. The more physics you know, the more convoluted this gets. It appears that Leibniz, despite (or perhaps because of) his pioneering genius as a physicist and mathematician, landed on something like monadology out of a desire to keep all three.

Going the other way, you could give up either the subjective or the objective. PSR can be used to argue that subjective experience is impossible, a sort of illusion or confusion caused by strange loops and weird recursions and simulations (a familiar argument around Strong AI for example).

Or it can be used to argue that subjective experience is the only thing that exists and that materiality is the illusion.

Or like Hume, you could simply give up and allow for a universe with disconnected but unreasonably harmonized islands within which the PSR appears to hold locally. This is the same thing as concluding the universe is not fully intelligible in order to avoid overwrought explanations for it.

(You see all these possibilities explored in Eastern philosophies, but afaik, there is no explicit discussion of a proposition analogous to the PSR).

But to bring it back around to murder mysteries, a good way to think about your metaphysics is this: do you think the universe is like a murder mystery, with a “solution” that includes an account of the significance of every detail, including your subjective consciousness?

Or do you think it’s an arbitrary mishmash of phenomenology which just happens to have some unreasonably grokkable structure to some parts of it and doesn’t have to make sense taken as a whole?

I honestly don’t know. I think there’s a good case to be made for both conclusions, which is why the principle of sufficient reason is such an interesting idea to think about.