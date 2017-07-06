The Power of Pettiness

By

Do you get annoyed when people repeat claims that you know aren’t true?

Do you feel the urge to correct them, even when you know it’s not important?

Do you feel ashamed when you realize you repeated a false claim or made a grammar error?

Do you habitually add disclaimers to your statements and still worry you might have said something technically wrong?

Do you ever wish you could just mellow out and not care?

Not so fast. For these emotions – pettiness and shame – are the engines driving epistemic progress. Curiosity is the emotion that motivates exploration for new information, as hunger motivates eating. Unfortunately, curiosity is seen as a cute and cuddly emotion, pleasant and smelling of old books. Here I model curiosity as a personal and social process consisting of four virtues: loneliness, ignorance, pettiness, and overconfidence.

Four Epistemic Virtues

Loneliness is, in part, an epistemic emotion. When people are lonely, part of what they want is information: about other people, about the world, about themselves. People use information to treat loneliness (television, books, letters, the internet). Some forms of loneliness can only be remedied by reaching out to others, to see if anyone can hear you. This is the first stage of curiosity.

So you send a desperate message in a bottle, and it usually sinks to the bottom of the ocean, ignored. But once in a while, communication happens. Pascal wrote a letter to Fermat, and together they created a scene and founded probability theory.

A scene is a zone of high epistemic productivity. Since people are creating together, they can divide their labor to explore efficiently, and check each other’s results. David Chapman says:

Before there is a subculture, there is a scene. A scene is a small group of creators who invent an exciting New Thing—a musical genre, a religious sect, a film animation technique, a political theory. Riffing off each other, they produce examples and variants, and share them for mutual enjoyment, generating positive energy.

Most importantly, a scene is a zone of shared ignorance. Ignorance is the self-renewing resource that allows curiosity to find expression. We are all extremely ignorant, but it’s much easier to see how ignorant someone else is, than to see the ways in which you yourself are ignorant. How do we shine a light on our own hidden ignorance – the wellspring of learning? In the second stage of curiosity, hidden ignorance is brought to light through an encounter with weirdness. Weirdness sometimes takes the pleasant form of comfy curiosity; at other times, the sensation is of the uncanny, of lostness, of finding yourself in a mess. Two things are necessary for weirdness: your model claims to know something, and it turns out to be wrong. The map doesn’t match the territory. It’s a frontier.

This is where the work begins. “Idle curiosity” ends here. In the third stage of curiosity, all kinds of emotions – pleasant and unpleasant – motivate exploration and scrupulosity. Pettiness is essentially treating something small as if it were important (especially a perceived personal slight). In the early stages of a scene of curiosity, when few people are working in the ignorance mines, the subject matter of the scene is clearly not seen as important by the wider culture; being inappropriately obsessed with the apparently trivial is a filter for working in a true scene.

If you’re the kind of person who gets enraged enough to investigate an innocent factoid that sounds too good to be true, tracking it to its dubious source like a predator, then you are in the middle of curiosity. But if you simply correct the error, or make a petty subtweet, all the energy will be dissipated. For curiosity to be realized, pettiness must be suppressed and transformed into energy, gleeful malevolence transformed to honorable ends.

Consider violence. “Passive-aggressive” is considered to be an insult, but it is a step up from violence. In passive aggression, or petty acts, a violent impulse is turned toward nonviolent conflict. The Colossus of Rhodes was a product of violence transformed:

In the late 4th century BC, Rhodes, allied with Ptolemy I of Egypt, prevented a mass invasion staged by their common enemy, Antigonus I Monophthalmus. In 304 BC a relief force of ships sent by Ptolemy arrived, and Antigonus’s army abandoned the siege, leaving most of their siege equipment. To celebrate their victory, the Rhodians sold the equipment left behind for 300 talents and decided to use the money to build a colossal statue of their patron god, Helios.

The Rhodians pretty much beat swords into, not ploughshares, but a giant middle finger. The conflict is brought to a more symbolic level. The next stage is the transformation of passive aggression or pettiness into socially acceptable output that still satisfies the petty urge to be correct.

I include shame in the category of pettiness: worry that others will see one’s work and find fault. Like petty anger and vindictiveness, shame is a very unpleasant emotion. But like pettiness, it is motivating – but only if you suppress it. If you tweet “I’m garbage” three times a day, you might feel better, but you won’t be as motivated to pick apart your own work as if you were your own worst enemy.

Mellowing out, therefore, is a risky proposition. If you learn not to feel spite or petty rage or shame, you may feel better, but you may find that you lack the motivation to pursue arduous projects. The demons will leave you alone – which might be a relief.

Finally, curiosity accomplishes itself in the world through overconfidence. Within a zone of newly-discovered ignorance, there’s no way to know how much work will be required, and how much understanding will even be possible. Overconfidence motivates the exploration of territories about which there is very little information; curious people are more risk-seeking in terms of effort expended and ambition of projects. More of the territory is explored by overconfident explorers; coverage increases. Overconfidence (or grandiosity) is also more likely to leave a mark on the world. Overconfident, grandiose people want everyone to share their same beliefs. They spend more energy making sure their ideas filter out into the broader world. They make better, more understandable, more interesting compressions of their ideas that can be easily communicated. Meek people might have great ideas, but only a few people will ever hear them.

Curiosity’s Ends

There is a character that has been missing so far in this story: the truth. Curiosity is about the truth, isn’t it?

In my model, curiosity is not a specific emotion driving a truth-focused process, but rather the small and fragile truth-focused intersection of four cognitive processes, none of which, on its own, is entirely concerned with truth. Maintaining consensus beliefs (rather than “true” beliefs), increasing status, ensuring belonging, and getting attention compete with “discovering the truth” as action motivators.

Here’s a major problem: the better you get at spotting hidden ignorance, the more you see ignorance and bullshit everywhere; you tend to lose the necessary overconfidence, the belief that you can figure things out. Your very tools turn to bullshit in your hands the closer you look at them. As you see more points of view within a scene, your ability to be horrified by wrongness decreases; the well of pettiness dries up. When you see your heroes making mistakes, you mellow out about the errors you’ve probably made. In other words, you grow up.

It’s hard to remain curious, because all the processes of curiosity tend to inhibit each other; a precarious balance must be struck. Being curious requires an emotional sacrifice. That is how group values are negotiated socially, and that is what makes curiosity a virtue.