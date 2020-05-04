Most people seem to think of a mid-life crisis as something you experience when your age hits roughly half the average life-expectancy of the population you’re part of. The problem with this approach, besides the embarrassing levels of statistical and psychological illiteracy it reveals, is that you get to have only one. What’s more, you waste most of it vigilantly awaiting the urge to acquire a red sports car and a much younger second wife, so you can repress it aggressively and feel virtuous about having conquered the crisis and grown as a person instead of as a cliche.