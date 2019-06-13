Refactor Camp Livestream This Weekend

By

Just a heads-up that Refactor Camp 2019, on the theme of Escaping Reality, is this weekend in Los Angeles, on Saturday and Sunday. We have a great program lined up, and there will hopefully be a live stream if there are no technical glitches. I will update this post to include the livestream URL when I have it. You can also follow the @ribbonfarm twitter account for updates and the URL, and join in the conversation remotely via the and the #refactorcamp2019 hashtag.

We should also have video recordings of most of the talks available a few weeks after the event.