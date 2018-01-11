Cringe and the Design of Sacred Experiences

By

When I first started writing about religion for Ribbonfarm, I argued that humans have the capacity for interesting mental states that have become harder to access during the transition to modernity. Here, I focus on the core mental state at the heart of religion, the sacred experience.

When I first read William James’ Varieties of Religious Experience, I was disappointed by his focus on “personal religion” (the subjective experience of conversion or of the divine), rather than on ritual, tradition, and organized religion. After many years, I now think his focus on subjective experience is exactly correct. Rituals vary and evolve because the sacred experience is itself the success criterion for the ritual, and as the context changes, the form of rituals must change to continue to produce sacred experience.

I define the sacred experience as follows:

Sacred experience: a subjective experience of unusual emotional arousal, especially in a social ritual context, potentially including negative emotions such as terror, guilt, or hopelessness, followed by unusual calm or euphoria, in the presence of a sensed metaphysically problematic entity or principle.

In Christopher Alexander’s model of the design process (Notes on the Synthesis of Form, 1964), the success of a design is the absence of “misfit” between an object’s form and its context. He says,

In practice, it will never be as natural to speak of good fit as the simultaneous satisfaction of a number of requirements, as it will be to call it the simultaneous nonoccurrence of the same number of corresponding misfits. (P. 24)

The failure of an attempted sacred experience often results in the subjective experience of cringe. Cringe means that, for the cringing party, there is a misfit between the ritual and the context of his own self. He is embarrassed on behalf of the ritual leader, who has tried and failed to induce a sacred experience because of some failure of charisma, ritual, architectural context, or some interaction between these and other variables. Cringe is enhanced when it is shared – when it’s obvious to all that the evocation of sacred experience has failed, as opposed to one lone non-experiencer.

In Susan Sontag’s famous essay Notes on Camp, coincidentally also published in 1964, she defined the essence of camp as failed seriousness: seriousness is sincerely attempted (i.e., seriousness is the success criterion for the design), and the attempt fails. Camp is enjoyable as its own aesthetic, but it cannot produce emotions like gravitas. Cringe, in the sense of embarrassment on behalf of another, is also its own aesthetic, but it cannot produce the emotion of sacredness.

At its most general, cringe is the experience of witnessing failed emotional manipulation: a theater production’s failure to induce suspension of disbelief, a joke followed by silence, a grandiose boast that fails to impress. In the specific sense here, it is the attempt and failure to induce a sacred experience. But the sacred experience, unlike, say, mirth or admiration, is a rare emotion. Many people never experience it, and most who do experience it only rarely. Those who would learn to induce sacred experience must accept that cringe and embarrassment are part of the learning process.

Religious Experiment

While I mostly sit around theorizing, a lot of people are actively involved in getting people together to try out new and adapted rituals. Frequently, these are described as “cringey.” It is not at all my intention to criticize religious experimenters: religious experimentation is great, and we should expect most early experiments to fail, for the reasons suggested above. Creating sacred experiences is a complex and difficult problem; even very old, established religions can allow their rituals to veer in cringey directions.

The Benedictine monk Aidan Kavanagh, for example, wrote a guide to Catholic rite (Elements of Rite, 1982) in which he criticized many of the cringiest aspects of post-Vatican II liturgy: dance performances in church, wall-to-wall carpeting, rambling homilies that get “too relevant.” Kavanagh focuses on common failures of the induction of sacred experience, and we can often recognize them as cringe-inducing, although he does not use that word.

Cringiness is not a static property of a particular text or ritual form. Things that once had gravitas can become cringe-inducing with the passage of time. Cringe indicates a misfit between form and context; it is a property of the whole system. This is also true of sacred experience.

Cringe and Success

This is not to suggest that all failure to evoke sacred experience result in cringe. In fact, mere boredom may be a more common failure mode, and probably results in the absence of a brave (but failed) attempt to evoke sacred experience. A strong cringe reaction may be a good sign, compared to mere boredom: at least the attempt to evoke the sacred experience was recognizable in the case of cringe.

Because humans are involved, there is even a self-reflexive backwards effect. It is widely accepted that weird and outlandish beliefs function better as tribal signifiers than plausible beliefs, because weird beliefs function as a stronger signal of loyalty to the group. Similarly, cringey ritual (or at least ritual that appears cringey to outsiders, even if it succeeds in evoking sacred experience for in-group members) might be more successful in some cases than ritual that looks serious and normal. I am told that some very successful religious congregations get away with electric guitar rock praise songs and low-rent infrastructure. Rather than turn our noses up, it would be interesting to know why these liturgical methods and aesthetic limitations are often surmountable, producing sacred experience in some contexts but not others. The design of the ritual (and ritual space), and the charisma of the ritual leader, are important elements; but the energy and performance of the congregation are just as important. (Presumably, there are “tough crowds” for sacred as well a humorous experience.)

The energy, experiences, and beliefs that ritual participants bring to the encounter form a part of the context, and by performing rituals, the participants adapt both ritual and context. It need not be degrading or sacrilegious to optimize ritual. Ideally, optimizing ritual is part of what religious participants do as they practice. Kavanagh says (in On Liturgical Theology, 1984, p. 88):

The act [of religious ritual] both changes and outstrips the assembly in which it occurs. The assembly adjusts to that change, becoming different from what it was before the act happened. This adjustment means that subsequent acts of liturgy can never touch the assembly in exactly the same way as the previous act did. And it is i the constant adjustment to such change that an assembly increments its own awareness of its distinctive nature, that it shakes out and tests its own public and private norms of life and faith, that it works out its sustained response to the phenomenon of its own existence….

I think there’s a benefit to having clear (if subjective) criteria for success, and to thinking analytically about the design of experiences. Haley Thurston (in “How We Frame the Value of Experimental Art Badly”) argues that experimental art should actually gather information (as a scientific experiment would) by having goals and success criteria. She says:

When a work is labeled “experimental” it ought not to produce either disdain or admiration: it should only make us demand some rigor in the experiment. I think the reason we get so much bad experimental art is because no one understands how to make a good artistic experiment. We act like because something is “experimental” that somehow absolves it from having any standards at all. Bullshit. Just because a scientific experiment is an “experiment” doesn’t mean that scientists can do whatever they want. We apply rules to them so that the answers the experiment provides are answers we can use. Optimize experimental art for a certain result, rigorously. Know you’re experimenting. Avoid pretense. Then you’ll be able to say whether or in which realms you’ve failed or succeeded. You can use that information to make better art. Shitting on a canvas and calling it experimental so it will mean something gives us some nice information about people, but no useful information about art.

Rituals are successful if they produce sacred experience. With this in mind, we can analyze existing ritual, successful and failed, to generate hypotheses about what factors produce sacred experience, cringe, or boredom. Designed rituals, not essays, are the form that hypotheses in this space must eventually take, if they are to affect the world. Those who experiment are brave, for the road to sacred experience is paved with cringe.