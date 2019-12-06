In this talk Jay Bushman talks about futuristic transmedia storytelling attempts and the moment they tend to fall apart, which he calls the ovaltine moment, when the bubble bursts and the excitement fades into disappointment.
The Ovaltine Moment
December 6, 2019 By Venkatesh Rao
